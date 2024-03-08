Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City's key battles in Premier League showdown

    As Liverpool and Manchester City, the top contenders in the Premier League, gear up for a pivotal clash at Anfield, the spotlight turns to four crucial duels that could shape the outcome.

    EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City's key battles in Premier League showdown osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    As the Premier League's top two contenders, Liverpool and Manchester City, prepare to clash at Anfield with just 11 games remaining, the stakes are higher than ever. Over the last decade, matchups between these two football giants have often dictated the fate of the Premier League.

    The timing of this encounter couldn't be more perfect, with key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland in peak form for Manchester City and Mohamed Salah potentially returning for Liverpool. Here are four pivotal battles to keep an eye on during this highly anticipated faceoff at Anfield on Sunday.

    Virgil van Dijk vs Erling Haaland: Clash of Titans

    The contest between Van Dijk, regarded by many as the world's best central defender, and Haaland, considered one of the finest strikers globally, promises to be an intense showdown. Van Dijk's recent goal-scoring prowess adds an additional threat, but his primary focus will be containing Haaland, who faces his toughest challenge since recovering from injury.

    Darwin Nunez vs Ruben Dias: Battle of the Box
    Liverpool's striker, Darwin Nunez, known for his aggressive runs, will go head-to-head with Manchester City's defensive linchpin, Ruben Dias. While Nunez is a raw talent, Dias has proven to be a formidable force for City. This clash is anticipated to be Nunez's most challenging encounter of the season.

    Andy Robertson vs Phil Foden: Contrasting Seasons
    With Robertson returning from a lengthy injury spell, he faces the daunting task of handling Phil Foden, who is enjoying one of his best seasons. Foden's outstanding performance against Manchester United last weekend, where he scored two goals, makes him a formidable opponent for Robertson.

    Wataru Endo vs Kevin De Bruyne: Midfield Maestros
    The unexpected involvement of Wataru Endo, who arrived at Liverpool recently, adds intrigue to one of the most critical battles in this high-stakes game. Endo's role will be to limit the creativity of Kevin De Bruyne, who has been in top form. Managing De Bruyne's brilliance poses a challenging task for Endo, emphasising the importance of this midfield duel.

    Also Read: Messi and Suarez lead Inter Miami's dramatic comeback against Nashville in CONCACAF clash

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's majestic centuries propel India to dominant position osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's majestic centuries propel India to dominant position

    Football Messi and Suarez lead Inter Miami's dramatic comeback against Nashville in CONCACAF clash osf

    Messi and Suarez lead Inter Miami's dramatic comeback against Nashville in CONCACAF clash

    Football ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach Juan Pedro Benali disputes loss against Punjab FC (WATCH) osf

    ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach Juan Pedro Benali disputes loss against Punjab FC (WATCH)

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 'If you play regularly, you get more confident about your bowling' - Kuldeep Yadav after fifer snt

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 'If you play regularly, you get more confident about your bowling' - Kuldeep after fifer

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs; fans applaud milestone osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs; fans applaud milestone

    Recent Stories

    Sudha Murthy nominated to Rajya Sabha by President of India vkp

    BREAKING: Sudha Murthy nominated to Rajya Sabha by President of India

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Disha Patani shoot for song in Italy, picture from sets go viral NIR

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Disha Patani shoot for song in Italy, picture from sets go viral

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares some gorgeous Instagram posts in golden outfit-take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares some gorgeous Instagram posts in golden outfit-take a look

    ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam; Know details AJR

    ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam; Know details

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches poll campaign, declares party's 9 poll guarantees gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches poll campaign, declares party's 9 poll guarantees

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon