EPL 2021-22: Club captains to don special armbands in support of Ukraine

Russia continues to invade Ukraine. As the world stands in solidarity with the latter, the EPL 2021-22 club captains will wear special armbands to support Ukraine.

It continues to be a full-scale invasion and war by Russia against Ukraine. While the former has its reasons, the world continues to condemn its acts and stands in solidarity with Ukraine. In the meantime, the English Premier League (EPL) has also decided to support Ukraine and announced that the club captains from the ongoing season would don a special armband to defend the nation.

A statement released by the EPL said that it was rejecting Russia's actions wholeheartedly. It reckons that it will be supporting the Ukrainians throughout this weekend in a particular way during the matches. It has called for peace and has expressed its thoughts to those affected and impacted.

"A show of solidarity for Ukraine will be visible at all Premier League matches from Saturday 5 to Monday 7 March. This follows the numerous ways in which clubs have already demonstrated their support. The 20 club captains will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours, and fans are encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game," EPL's statement read.

"Big screens at stadiums will display "Football Stands Together" against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. These words will also be shown on LED perimeter boards during matches. This message of solidarity will also be visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels. Logos and profiles on those platforms will change to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which will also be displayed across match broadcasts both in the UK and overseas," added the statement.

Most of the EPL clubs have condemned Russia's acts and have called for peace. Some of them have also imposed sanctions related to Russia. While Manchester United cancelled its travel deal with Aeroflot, Everton also cancelled some major Russian sponsorships. Also, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has decided to sell the club.