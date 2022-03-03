  • Facebook
    UFC star Conor McGregor shares glimpse of life at Stamford Bridge if he buys Chelsea

    Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich on Wednesday confirmed he would sell his Premier League club, Chelsea, 19 years after buying the west London side and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

    UFC star Conor McGregor shares glimpse of life at Stamford Bridge if he buys Chelsea
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
    In what has sparked massive excitement among fans of UFC legend Conor McGregor, the Irishman has said he is willing to 'explore' the opportunity of buying Chelsea Football Club after current owner Roman Abramovich put the Premier League side up for sale.

    Also read: Roman Abramovich confirms Chelsea is up for sale; triggers mixed emotions

    McGregor, who had previously shown interest in buying Manchester United, shared a cheeky post on Twitter where he can be seen responding to a message that read: Chelsea for sale, £3bn. Let's buy it.

    The UFC star's reported net worth is estimated at 141 million pounds, a figure that is way off the price tag the Russian billionaire has set for buying Chelsea. 

    McGregor also shared a video of himself in a game where he is seen playing the role of the team's manager, as he imagines taking charge of Stamford Bridge. He tagged Chelsea in the post, captioned: "Push it to the limit!". 

    Whether the MMA star submits a bid to be a part of the Blues' ownership bunch remains to be seen. Earlier reports suggested that Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi's owner, Javed Afridi, is keen on buying Chelsea, even as Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss and USA investor Todd Boehly reportedly prepare a joint bid for the club.

    Also read: Javed Afridi, owner of PSL team Peshawar Zalmi, wants to buy Chelsea?

    Abramovich's decision to sell the club comes after facing severe backlash due to his alleged close ties with Russia's President Vladimir Putin amid the country's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

    Amid calls for Abramovich to be hit by sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine, the 55-year-old metals magnate said in a statement that a sale was in the best interests of the reigning European and world football champions.

    Abramovich decided it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since his purchase in 2003.

    "As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart," Abramovich said in a statement.

    "In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners," he added.

    When asked about the sale, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel also admitted it was impossible to imagine Chelsea without Abramovich. "I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich. So it's very hard for me. It hasn't sunk in yet that this is going to stop. It's a massive change of course," Tuchel said.

    Also read: Meet Hansjorg Wyss, the Swiss billionaire who may be Chelsea's new owner

    Chelsea has won 19 major trophies in the Abramovich era, including their first two Champions League crowns and five Premier League titles. But the 55-year-old's reign has now come to an end following the fallout from the Russian invasion.

    The UK government has yet to order sanctions against the Russian businessman, who is close to President Vladimir Putin. Still, Abramovich's concern about the potential seizing of assets is said to have sparked his move to off-load the Blues.

    Abramovich, who also has Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, became one of Russia's most influential businessmen by earning fabulous fortunes after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union. Forbes has put his net worth at 13.3 billion dollars.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
