Hardik Pandya looked upset covering his face in the team bus after MI’s loss to Punjab Kings. With Suryakumar Yadav seated beside him, rift rumors grew as Mumbai endured their fourth consecutive defeat.

Hardik Pandya’s visible disappointment after Mumbai Indians’ latest defeat has become the talking point of their IPL 2026 campaign. Cameras captured the captain covering his face inside the team bus, looking upset and emotional. Suryakumar Yadav sat next to him, a moment that added fuel to ongoing speculation about tensions within the squad.

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The incident came after Mumbai’s loss to Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium, where the home side failed to defend a strong total despite Quinton de Kock’s brilliance with the bat.

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MI vs PBKS Match Report

Mumbai Indians posted 195/6 in their 20 overs. Quinton de Kock anchored the innings with an unbeaten 112 off 60 balls, striking eight fours and seven sixes. Naman Dhir added a valuable 50 from 31 deliveries, while Hardik Pandya managed 14 runs before falling to Marco Jansen. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a duck, continuing his lean run.

Punjab Kings chased down the target with ease, reaching 198/3 in just 16.3 overs. Prabhsimran Singh smashed 80 not out from 39 balls, supported by Shreyas Iyer’s 66 off 35 deliveries. Their partnership dismantled Mumbai’s bowling attack, leaving little room for recovery.

Among the bowlers, Allah Ghazanfar stood out with figures of 2/31 at an economy of 7.80. Shardul Thakur picked up one wicket but conceded 42 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Chahar all went wicketless, with Bumrah’s figures reading 0/41 at an economy of 10.20.

Leadership Under Scrutiny

The defeat pushed Mumbai Indians to ninth in the table with just two points from five matches. Bumrah’s continued wicketless streak and Hardik Pandya’s visible disappointment have raised questions about leadership and team morale.

Hardik Pandya’s decision-making on the field has already been a subject of debate, and his emotional reaction after the match has added further pressure. With Suryakumar Yadav seated beside him during the bus incident, speculation about internal dynamics has only grown louder.