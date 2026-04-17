Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo is set to sign a new deal until 2033. Despite speculation linking him to Real Madrid, Caicedo insists his focus is on Stamford Bridge, aiming to become a club legend.

Chelsea star Moises Caicedo is set to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, with reports confirming that the Ecuador midfielder will sign a new contract running until 2033. The deal, expected to include a pay rise, comes less than three years after his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

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The 22-year-old becomes the second senior player to commit long-term after captain Reece James agreed an extension earlier this season. Caicedo has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain at Chelsea, telling Spanish outlets that his ambition is to become a club legend rather than seek a move elsewhere.

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Caicedo’s Commitment To Chelsea

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV earlier this season, Caicedo said he was focused on his current club and wanted to achieve greatness at Stamford Bridge. In another interview with Diario AS, he dismissed speculation about Real Madrid, stressing that his priority was Chelsea.

Chelsea are now working to secure extensions for Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill. Fernandez already has a contract until 2032, while Cole Palmer’s deal runs until 2033.

However, former France international Emmanuel Petit suggested in March that Caicedo, Palmer, and Fernandez looked unsettled after a defeat to PSG, questioning whether they were considering exits.