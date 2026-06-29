British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has pulled out of Wimbledon after a leg injury was confirmed to be a stress fracture. The 23-year-old was forced to withdraw after a final scan, despite initially planning to compete in her home Grand Slam.

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from Wimbledon after scans confirmed that the leg injury she had been managing is a stress fracture. The British No. 1 had addressed the media at the All England Club on Sunday, insisting she was still planning to face Antonia Ruzic in her first-round match on Court One on Monday, as per ESPN.

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However, further medical assessment later that evening revealed the injury was more serious than initially feared, forcing Raducanu to pull out of her home Grand Slam for the second time in four years.

Raducanu's Statement on Withdrawal

Writing on Instagram, the 23-year-old said: "I can't believe I'm saying this, but sadly I've had to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon.

"I've done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow, but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I've been managing has developed into a stress fracture, and I've been medically advised to stop pushing through," she added.

"Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process. I want to thank you all for your support and encouragement. Especially at a time like this, it is invaluable. I look forward to seeing you when I'm back," she concluded.

Injury Concerns Ahead of Tournament

Raducanu's fitness concerns first surfaced on Wednesday when she was reportedly seen wearing a protective boot. She did not return to the practice courts until Saturday, where she trained with heavy strapping on her lower right leg.

During the session, the British No. 1 moved gingerly and cut short her practice against Russia's Anna Kalinskaya after losing four consecutive games, further fuelling doubts over her fitness ahead of Wimbledon. (ANI)