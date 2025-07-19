Manchester United are pursuing Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez as their new goalkeeper following Andre Onana's injury. A reported €25 million release clause could pave the way for a transfer, despite interest from other major clubs.

After Andre Onana’s recent injury, Manchester United are urgently ramping up efforts to secure a new first-choice goalkeeper. Emiliano Martinez, currently at Aston Villa, has surged to the top of their wishlist, with interest from the Argentine reportedly mutual. Formal discussions are said to be underway between the clubs.

Release Clause Drama

Initial reports indicated a significant obstacle—the difference in valuation between the two clubs. Aston Villa were believed to be holding out for £40 million, while United’s initial bid did not exceed £33 million.

However, a new twist has emerged. According to Argentina’s leading newspaper Clarin, Martinez allegedly has a hidden release clause in his contract, set around €25 million. Manchester United are reportedly ready to activate this clause—a strategy similar to the approach they used to land Joshua Zirkzee in the previous summer transfer window. This willingness to exceed even the buyout figure may give United an edge in the negotiations.

Interest Beyond Manchester

Martinez is drawing attention from clubs across Europe and even in Saudi Arabia, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among his high-profile admirers. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old World Cup winner appears determined to make the move to Old Trafford, a transition widely seen as a major career step.

“With the Club World Cup approaching, it’s long been anticipated that one of the world’s best shot-stoppers would join a European giant. Martinez looks set to fulfil that prediction by moving close to a deal with Manchester United.”

Ongoing negotiations suggest the final deal could surpass the €25 million clause, especially as United pursue a long-term solution between the posts.

Financial Hurdles and Onana’s Future

Reports have previously suggested United would need to sell Onana this summer to accommodate Martinez financially. With Onana now sidelined through injury, any potential transfer has become highly unlikely. The existence of a €25 million release clause—if accurate—would ease the financial burden on INEOS, the club’s owners. Still, it’s notable that British sources have yet to confirm this clause, so these latest developments should be treated cautiously.

Additional Goalkeeping Searches

Alongside their hunt for a new number one, Manchester United are also considering options for a backup goalkeeper. Sporting director Amorim has expressed dissatisfaction with Altay Bayindir’s performances, making the quest for competition in the squad even more pressing.