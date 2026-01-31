Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai reunited after four years to capture the Australian Open doubles crown, defeating Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic. The victory marks their ninth combined Grand Slam doubles title and Mertens’ return to World No. 1.

Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai reunited at this year’s Australian Open doubles tournament and immediately delivered success, winning the title in Melbourne. On Saturday, the Belgian‑Chinese duo defeated Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 7‑6(4), 6‑4 to secure what is now a ninth Grand Slam doubles trophy between them, achieved in just their seventh career event as a pair.

Mertens now owns six doubles majors, three of which have come at the Australian Open, while Zhang has three. Zhang previously lifted her other doubles trophies alongside Samantha Stosur at the 2019 Australian Open and the 2021 US Open. For Mertens, the win continues her streak of claiming a doubles Grand Slam in each of the last three years. She will also return to the top spot in the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday.

Seeded No. 4, Mertens and Zhang overcame a tough challenge against the No. 7 seeds, who were contesting their second major final together after finishing runners‑up at Roland Garros last spring. Trailing 4‑1 in the opening set, the pair mounted a four‑game run to take control. Despite missing two set points in the 12th game, they built a 6‑0 lead in the tiebreak and closed the set on their seventh opportunity.

The second set saw Mertens and Zhang storm ahead 5‑0, but they required nearly all of that cushion. Two championship points slipped away at 5‑2 before they finally sealed victory five games later.

Their reunion follows earlier success in 2019, when they finished as runners‑up at Wimbledon to Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, and also reached the Birmingham final. On the way to their first team title, they saved three match points in the second round against teenagers Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko, eventually winning 7‑5, 4‑6, 7‑6[10].

Currently ranked World No. 6, Mertens was guaranteed to reclaim the No. 1 doubles ranking regardless of the final result. Next week will mark her 40th week at the summit, showing her consistency at the highest level of the sport.