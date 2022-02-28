  • Facebook
    EFL Cup: Liverpool celebrates record 9th title after Chelsea's Kepa misses crucial spot-kick

    On Sunday, the 2021-22 EFL Cup final was held between Liverpool and Chelsea. The Reds won their record ninth title. Catch the celebrations here.

    EFL Cup, League Cup, Carabao Cup 2021-22: Liverpool celebrates record 9th title after Chelsea's Kepa misses crucial spot-kick
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 9:09 AM IST
    It turned out to be an intense final between Chelsea and Liverpool for the EFL Cup 2021-22. Played at the Wimbley Stadium in London on Sunday, the latter edged past 11-10 on penalties after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive spot-kick. As a result, The Reds have won their record ninth title, while celebrations have followed all around for them.

    The regulation time and extra time ended goalless for both sides. While Chelsea nearly took the lead in the second half after Mason Mount's strike hit the post, Joël Matip's goal was controversially ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). As for the extra-time, there were hardly any convincing chances created, as both teams deservingly headed to the shootout to determine the winner.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine crisis - Abramovich hands Chelsea 'stewardship' to charitable foundation

    Following the win, Liverpool celebrated with the title all around, on the field and in the dressing room. Notably, it was Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp's maiden EFL Cup title in his maiden English stint, while he has won five titles so far with the side. Watch how Liverpool celebrated with their title here.

    On the other hand, the Chelsea players supported Kepa on missing out on the decisive penalty. Meanwhile, the Spaniard took to his social media to address the situation. "To fall and rise. Disappointed after big effort during the tournament. We keep working. Thanks, @chelseafc family, for your support," he wrote.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine crisis - Ronaldo posts strong statement after Rangnick's comments

    Meanwhile, following the success, Klopp voiced, "We all know that at the moment the people are pleased. But, in 20 years, if you want to talk about this team, I would not be surprised if people would then say if we don't win anything anymore, 'Yeah, they were good, but they should have won more'. That's why we should try now to win a few things. And, the next chance, the best chance we have this weekend, is against Chelsea when it's tricky."

    On the contrary, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel sounded, "Once you play for Chelsea, you accept the team goes first. That's why there are no hard feelings. We can only achieve our goals together. Kepa did fantastic in the period when we had to be without Edou. I cannot get sentimental about it. I have to do what is best for the team."

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 9:09 AM IST
