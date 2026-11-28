East Bengal FC extended their winning streak to three matches in the IWL 2026/27 after a 2-0 victory over BBFS Garhwal United FC, with goals from substitutes Soumya Guguloth and Sulanjana Raul placing them at the top of the league table.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): Goals from substitutes Soumya Guguloth (45+3') and Sulanjana Raul (80') helped East Bengal FC secure a 2-0 victory over BBFS Garhwal United FC in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026/27 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday. Soumya broke the deadlock with a spectacular long-range volley just before half-time, before Sulanjana Raul sealed the win with a powerful header from a corner.

East Bengal FC started on the front foot, creating a few promising chances in the first half as they pressed forward in search of an early breakthrough, as per a press release. Their captain and Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput came close to opening the scoring in the 10th minute. While putting up a solid defensive display, BBFS Garhwal United FC managed to create only a handful of attacking opportunities and shots on target. One of their best chances came when Shruti made a run down the left wing and delivered a beautiful ball into the penalty box. Kipgen attempted to get on the end of the delivery but could not convert the opportunity.

East Bengal FC brought on 25-year-old Telangana striker Soumya Guguloth for Leo Naorem in the 38th minute, and the move paid off just before the half-time whistle. The super substitute produced a moment of brilliance in the 45+3rd minute, scoring a spectacular long-range dipping volley that sent the ball into the top corner of the net and left goalkeeper Ribansi Jamu with little chance. The stunning strike broke the deadlock and sent East Bengal FC into the break with a 1-0 lead, with Soumya also putting her name in contention for one of the best goals of the tournament.

BBFS Garhwal United FC's Monisha came close to scoring an equaliser in the 50th minute when Shruti once again made a run down the left wing and delivered an excellent ball into the box. Monisha stretched to her full length in an attempt to connect with the delivery but narrowly failed to make contact and direct the ball into the net. East Bengal FC captain Fazila Ikwaput was once again in the spotlight in the 67th minute. Sulanjana Raul, who came on as a second-half substitute, delivered a brilliant ball from the right wing towards Fazila, who came close to scoring her team's second goal but missed the target by inches.

East Bengal FC eventually doubled their lead in the 80th minute. Hemam delivered a well-placed aerial ball into the box from a right-wing corner, finding Sulanjana Raul, who made no mistake in converting the opportunity with a powerful header into the back of the net. Over the course of the match, East Bengal FC clearly dominated proceedings, enjoying greater possession, creating more counter-attacking opportunities and registering more shots on target, while maintaining a tactically disciplined defensive structure. In contrast, BBFS Garhwal United FC largely remained on the defensive and struggled to create meaningful attacking opportunities.

With this convincing 2-0 victory, East Bengal FC moved to the top of the league table with nine points, registering their third consecutive win and maintaining an impressive clean-sheet record in the tournament so far. The win also marked a landmark achievement for Anthony Andrews, who became the most prolific head coach in Lxme IWL history, with East Bengal FC scoring 252 goals under his leadership. The IWL 2026/27 action continues on Saturday, November 28, with Kickstart FC Karnataka taking on Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalyani Stadium from 7 pm onwards. (ANI)