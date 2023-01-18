Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dutee Chand tests positive for banned substances; provisionally suspended

    Dutee Chand has received a career setback after testing positive for banned substances. She has been provisionally suspended.

    Dutee Chand tests positive for banned substances; provisionally suspended-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Prominent Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has sampled positive for illegal anabolic steroids during out-of-competition testing and has been provisionally suspended. The urine sample of the 26-year-old, who finished second in both the 100 metres and 200 metres events at the Asian Games 2018 and is the reigning national 100 metres champion, has repaid adverse analytical findings (AAF) for 'andarine', 'ostarine' and 'ligandrol', said a doping control notification on negative analytical results issued by the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA).

    In a letter addressed to Dutee, the AAF notification said, "I do hereby inform you that your sample A was tested at the NDTL [National Dope Testing Laboratory] in accordance with the procedure set out in WADA's [World Anti-Doping Agency] International Standard of Laboratories and was returned adverse analytical findings as details are given below."

    ALSO READ: Google Doodle honours Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, India's 1st athlete to win Olympic medal

    The sample was ordered out-of-competition on December 5 last year at Bhubaneswar. The note also cautioned Dutee about the possible ramifications. "I do hereby invite you to carefully read the contents of this letter which provides important information as to the potential consequences of the AAF and resulting disciplinary process," the letter added. Dutee, when reached, declared that she was clueless about sample 'A' testing positive. "I do not know," she conveyed.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan return as India opts to bat against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Pandya, Thakur, Suryakumar, Kishan return as India opts to bat

    tennis Is this the beginning of the end Rafael Nadal wife cries, team dejected as injury leads to Australian Open 2023 exit snt

    Is this the beginning of the end? Nadal's wife cries, team dejected as injury leads to Australian Open exit

    football FA Cup 2022-23: Feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool win vs Wolverhampton Wanderers-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'Feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning' - Klopp on Liverpool win vs Wolves

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Fans applaud injured Rafael Nadal spirit as McDonald eliminates defending champion snt

    Australian Open 2023: Fans applaud injured Nadal's spirit as McDonald eliminates defending champion

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do' vma

    Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do'

    Assembly elections 2023: EC announces poll schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura today; key highlights AJR

    Assembly elections 2023: EC to announce poll dates for Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura today; key highlights

    Here is why Maruti Suzuki has recalled over 17000 vehicles Brezza Baleno Grand Vitara among affected gcw

    Here's why Maruti Suzuki has recalled over 17,000 vehicles; Brezza, Baleno, Grand Vitara among affected

    Did Rakhi Sawant have a miscarriage? Here's what actress reveals about her pregnancy RBA

    Did Rakhi Sawant have a miscarriage? Here's what actress reveals about her pregnancy

    wrestling Wrestlers stage protest against WFI President's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh dictatorship-ayh

    Wrestlers stage protest against WFI President's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 'dictatorship'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon