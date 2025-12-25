Dubai Capitals secured a six-wicket win over Gulf Giants, moving to second on the points table. The victory marked the Giants' fourth straight loss. Player of the Match Haider Ali credited the team's simple plan and execution for the win.

The Dubai Capitals sealed an important six-wicket victory over the Gulf Giants at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday, delivering a composed all-round performance to briefly move to second place on the points table.

The defeat marked a fourth consecutive loss for the Gulf Giants, as per a release.

After restricting the Giants with disciplined bowling, the Capitals produced a measured chase, underlined by calm decision-making and clear execution under pressure.

Haider Ali Reflects on 'Important Win'

Player of the Match Haider Ali highlighted the importance of sticking to simple plans and trusting preparation.

"This was a very important win for us as a team," said Haider Ali, as quoted from a release. "We came into the game with a simple plan -- to win and assess the conditions -- and I'm really happy with how we followed our processes. Everyone understood their roles and executed them well," he added.

On Powerplay Bowling

Haider, who played a key role with the ball, spoke about his approach during the powerplay overs.

"Bowling in the powerplay is something I really enjoy. It was about varying my pace and sticking to the basics. We've played a lot of cricket together, so understanding the batters helped. I just focused on preparation and backing my skills," he noted.

Praise for Bowling Unit

Reflecting on the middle and death overs, he credited the bowling unit for turning the game decisively in the Capitals' favour.

"At one stage, it looked like they could get to 180 or even 200, but the way our bowlers pulled things back in the final overs was outstanding. That shift made a huge difference in the game," he said.

Commending the Batting Chase

Haider also praised the batting effort that completed the chase.

"Rovman played a brilliant innings under pressure. It's not his natural game, but he read the conditions perfectly and understood how important this match was for us. Shahan showed great composure as well, building the innings and then finishing the game. That partnership was massive for us," he noted.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Dubai Capitals will look to consolidate their position in the top two as the league phase progresses. (ANI)