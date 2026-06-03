Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has made it clear that Lionel Messi alone will decide when to step away from international football.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has made it clear that Lionel Messi alone will decide when to step away from international football. As the world champions prepare for the expanded 2026 World Cup, Scaloni emphasized that his captain’s future is dictated by his own elite mentality and relentless hunger for success. Scaloni’s Trust in Messi’s Drive

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Speaking to Diario Olé, Scaloni dismissed any immediate concerns about Messi retiring before the next tournament. The Inter Miami forward is gearing up for a record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance, and his manager insists the decision rests entirely with the player. “He will play until he wants to because we already know what he is and it is not surprising that he plays his sixth World Cup,” Scaloni explained.

Despite having secured every major honor, including four international trophies in recent years, Messi’s competitive fire remains undiminished. Scaloni highlighted how the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner still gets visibly frustrated over minor incidents during club matches, proof of his unquenchable thirst for improvement. “He continues to be the best because he always wants more and shows he wants more,” the coach added.

This burning ambition ensures Messi never settles, constantly pushing himself and his teammates to greater heights. Scaloni believes this psychological edge is what keeps his captain at the pinnacle of the sport, even after decades of dominance.

With questions swirling about how Argentina will manage their talisman’s playing time in the expanded format, Scaloni stressed that every decision is made collaboratively. He underscored the respect underpinning their relationship, noting that Messi’s presence on the pitch—even when not fully fit—remains invaluable. “Every decision we have made, we have discussed with him. It is useless for me to sit here and say that I decide: in his case, and I think it is deserved, I will always talk to him and ask him how he is, and we see if we reach an agreement,” Scaloni said.

The coach further explained that Messi’s influence extends beyond his physical contributions. Even when facing difficulties, his mere presence generates confidence and inspiration among teammates. “There are times when it is even better that he is in difficulty because of everything he generates,” Scaloni remarked.