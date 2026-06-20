Sports development is set to get a major boost from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) after the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) formally notified it as a Common Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Theme for FY 2026-27 and 2027-28.

Sports development is set to receive a significant boost from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) after the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) formally notified "Development of Sporting Activities" as a Common Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Theme for FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28.

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Major Policy Shift in CSR Spending

The move marks a major policy shift in the DPE's thematic approach towards CSR spending, which has traditionally focused on sectors such as education, healthcare, health and nutrition. DPE had introduced the concept of a "Common CSR Theme" in 2018, identifying priority sectors including school education and healthcare, and advising CPSEs to channel at least 60 per cent of their CSR expenditure towards these areas. Over time, themes such as health and nutrition were also brought under the framework to ensure focused interventions and greater developmental impact.

Although promotion of sports has always been an eligible CSR activity under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, it had not been accorded the status of a dedicated common theme under the DPE framework. As a result, CSR investments in sports remained limited and largely dependent on the individual priorities of CPSEs. Unlike sectors such as education, healthcare and nutrition, sports did not benefit from a coordinated policy push or a clearly defined set of intervention areas for CSR funding.

New Framework and Key Intervention Areas

The DPE Office Memorandum dated June 18, 2026, changes that by including sports as a Common CSR Theme and identifying key areas of intervention. These include the development of sports infrastructure, provision of sports equipment, access to professional coaching, the promotion of sports and nurturing of sportspersons.

Expected Impact and National Alignment

The inclusion of sports as a Common CSR Theme is expected to substantially enhance the visibility and priority of sports within CPSE CSR planning. Since CPSEs generally align a significant portion of their CSR expenditure with DPE-notified themes, the new framework provides an institutional mechanism for directing CSR resources towards sports development. The decision has the potential to unlock additional investments for grassroots sports infrastructure, athlete support systems, coaching and talent development programmes across the country.

The notification also aligns with the Government's vision under the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and the Khelo India Mission, as well as India's ambition to emerge as a leading global sporting nation. By creating a structured pathway for CSR investments in sports, the new framework is expected to complement government efforts aimed at strengthening the sports ecosystem, enhancing athlete development pathways and expanding access to quality sporting facilities at the grassroots level. (ANI)