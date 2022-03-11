Does WWE have plans for Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38?

Cody Rhodes has left AEW and reports state that he could be heading for a potential WWE return. Meanwhile, it is rumoured that WWE might make him put against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes has been the hottest topic in pro-wrestling ever since he parted ways with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). While he has been linked to a return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the latest reports suggest that his return to the promotion is quite uncertain. Meanwhile, with WrestleMania 38 being less than a month away, WWE reportedly has plans for him.

According to Fightful Select, Rhodes was due to return at WrestleMania 38, while he was to be pitted against Seth Rollins. However, those plans are supposedly up in the air now, as the uncertainty looms over his return. Notably, Rollins does not have an opponent for Showcase of Immortals.

It all happened this week on Monday Night RAW, as Rollins and Kevin Owens competed in a triple-threat tag-team match for the RAW Tag-Team Championship against the Alpha Academy and R-K-Bro. However, R-K-Bro secured a pinfall win over the Academy to reclaim its titles. Rollins was left in the dark after the defeat, as he seemed lost, unsure what WrestleMania 38 holds for him.

Notably, Owens executed his plan as he went on to challenge Stone Cold Steve Austin for WrestleMania 38. However, with Rollins still without an opponent for the Grandest Stage, his pitched idea against Rhodes cannot entirely be ruled out. Thus, with all the rumours circling around, a high-voltage return of Rhodes cannot precisely be ruled out.

Earlier, the publication contacted Rhodes over the situation, to which he referred to as "these are mad times". On the other hand, renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has stated that Rhodes has multiple offers on his table while the ball is in his court to take a call on where to go. Also, AEW president Tony Khan has recently owned Ring of Honour, which could also see him heading to the promotion since he has is good terms with him.