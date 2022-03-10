Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Cody Rhodes has reacted to his WWE return reports

    Cody Rhodes has left AEW and is reportedly on his way to WWE. Amidst the same, here's how 'The American Nightmare' has reacted.

    Here is how Cody Rhodes has reacted to his WWE return reports-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Cody Rhodes is one of the hottest free agents in pro-wrestling right now. Ever since the report of him quitting All Elite Wrestling (AEW) came out, reports have constantly linked him to a return to his former employer, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also, with WrestleMania 38 right around the corner, many expect him to show up at the 'Showcase of Immortals'.

    Amidst the ongoing situation, Fightful Select contacted Cody Rhodes and asked him his opinion and staus on the same. While he admitted that he was aware of the reports linking him to a WWE return, he termed the situation as "these are mad times". On the other hand, when the publication asked him to embellish the case further, he replied with a picture of him with his dog.

    ALSO READ: Ukraine war - WWE shuts down its Russian network with immediate effect

    As far as Rhodes' current situation with WWE is concerned, renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has said via F4, "Negotiations hit a snag. He has multiple offers. He has to make a decision. WWE wants the decision made soon for obvious reasons. The ball is in his court." On the other hand, AEW president Tony Khan explained that failure to agree on a long-term contract led to Rhodes' departure from the promotion.

    "I don't want to get too deep into it because a lot it's personal between me and (Rhodes), but I tried to reach a longer agreement with him beyond what we had for the option years. And, it sounded like at one point I think that we were going to, honestly, and when we couldn't settle on it, the last thing I want to do is keep somebody here who isn't going to want to be here," he said in a media conference.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    S Sreesanth announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket; fans get emotional-ayh

    Sreesanth announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket; fans get emotional

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB mentor-ayh

    IPL 2022: AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's mentor

    Was Rohit Sharma calling Ravichandran Ashwin all-time great a slip of the tongue? Rashid Latif wonders-ayh

    Was Rohit calling Ashwin 'all-time great' a slip of the tongue? Latif wonders

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp gives honest opinion on Alexis Sanchez's red-card after Fabinho foul-ayh

    UCL 2021-22: Klopp gives honest opinion on Sanchez's red-card after Fabinho foul

    Football Should Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski move to Premier League Heres what Peter Crouch thinks snt

    Should Lewandowski move to Premier League? Here's what Peter Crouch thinks

    Recent Stories

    Manipur Goa Punjab UP Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Counting of votes today

    Assembly Election Results 2022: Vote count to start at 8am, but calculations are already on

    S Sreesanth announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket; fans get emotional-ayh

    Sreesanth announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket; fans get emotional

    American who got first pig heart transplant dies after two months

    US man who got first pig heart transplant dies after two months

    Exclusive Prabhas says RRR will be a blockbuster drb

    Exclusive: Prabhas says RRR will be a blockbuster

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB mentor-ayh

    IPL 2022: AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's mentor

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon