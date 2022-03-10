Here's how Cody Rhodes has reacted to his WWE return reports

Cody Rhodes has left AEW and is reportedly on his way to WWE. Amidst the same, here's how 'The American Nightmare' has reacted.

Cody Rhodes is one of the hottest free agents in pro-wrestling right now. Ever since the report of him quitting All Elite Wrestling (AEW) came out, reports have constantly linked him to a return to his former employer, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also, with WrestleMania 38 right around the corner, many expect him to show up at the 'Showcase of Immortals'.

Amidst the ongoing situation, Fightful Select contacted Cody Rhodes and asked him his opinion and staus on the same. While he admitted that he was aware of the reports linking him to a WWE return, he termed the situation as "these are mad times". On the other hand, when the publication asked him to embellish the case further, he replied with a picture of him with his dog.

As far as Rhodes' current situation with WWE is concerned, renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has said via F4, "Negotiations hit a snag. He has multiple offers. He has to make a decision. WWE wants the decision made soon for obvious reasons. The ball is in his court." On the other hand, AEW president Tony Khan explained that failure to agree on a long-term contract led to Rhodes' departure from the promotion.

"I don't want to get too deep into it because a lot it's personal between me and (Rhodes), but I tried to reach a longer agreement with him beyond what we had for the option years. And, it sounded like at one point I think that we were going to, honestly, and when we couldn't settle on it, the last thing I want to do is keep somebody here who isn't going to want to be here," he said in a media conference.