The Dream League of India's Mumbai trials saw a massive turnout of over 2300 cricketers, highlighting tennis-ball cricket's rising popularity in Maharashtra. Founder Chetanya Nanda praised the talent, as DLI now moves to Pune for its next phase.

The Dream League of India (DLI), India's most significant and fastest-growing Tennis Ball Cricket League, underlined Maharashtra's rising dominance in tennis-ball cricket by successfully concluding its Mumbai trials on December 13 and 14, 2025, with over 2300 aspiring cricketers turning up at Gavdevi Maidan, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, to showcase their talent and determination.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The trials saw a massive turnout from across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and surrounding regions, underscoring the growing popularity of tennis-ball cricket and DLI's expanding grassroots reach in Maharashtra, according to a DLI release. A notable highlight of the Mumbai leg was the discipline and patience of players throughout the trials, particularly in the junior category, which had higher participation than the senior group. Batters impressed with their shot selection and ability to pick the ball early, while the overall standard of cricket made the Mumbai trials one of the most competitive phases of the Maharashtra leg so far.

Founder Praises Talent and Discipline

Speaking after the completion of the Mumbai trials, Chetanya Nanda, former cricketer and Founder of the Dream League of India, said: "What stood out for me was the patience shown by the players during the trials. The batters were picking the ball extremely well, and the kind of talent we have witnessed across Maharashtra so far shows that tennis-ball cricket can truly be a game changer in the state. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Meenakshi Giri from the Tennis Cricket Association of Maharashtra for her support in making these trials a success."

League's National Appeal and Future Plans

With acclaimed actor Sonu Sood as the League Commissioner and well-known personalities Salim Merchant and Darshan Kumar associated with the league, the Dream League of India continues to draw national attention and inspire young cricketers across the country. Following the successful Mumbai leg, DLI will now move to Pune for the next phase of its Maharashtra trials. (ANI)