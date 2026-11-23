Diego Simeone has etched his name in history, becoming the manager with the most LaLiga victories ever. Achieving 345 wins after a 3-0 victory against Getafe, he surpasses club legend Luis Aragones in a career defining milestone for the manager.

Diego Simeone Makes History As La Liga Manager With Most Victories

Madrid [Spain], November 23 (ANI): Atletico Madrid manager Diego Pablo Simeone on Sunday became the manager with the most victories in LaLiga history, reaching 345 wins and surpassing club legend Luis Aragonés. Simeone achieved the milestone after Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 3-0 in a regional derby on Sunday. The Argentine has reached the landmark in 567 league matches, winning 60 per cent of the games he has managed in Spain's top flight. The victory further strengthened Simeone's legacy at Atletico Madrid, where he has won eight trophies, two more than Aragonés' six. During his tenure, Simeone has guided Atletico to two LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two Europa League titles.

DIEGO PABLO SIMEONE ❤️🤍 Técnico con más victorias en la historia de LaLiga. https://t.co/C5mGPpqI1f — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 22, 2026

In Sunday's encounter at La Liga, Atletico made a strong start, with Álex Baena opening the scoring after receiving a pass from Julián Álvarez inside the box. Baena fired a powerful low shot into the near corner to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead. Atlético doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark following an error by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria. Soria failed to intercept Álvarez's corner, allowing Johnny Cardoso to score from close range and make it 2-0. Getafe struggled to create attacking opportunities in the second half as Atletico maintained their defensive discipline. Atletico have conceded just 10 goals in LaLiga this season, the fewest among the clubs in the competition. The visitors sealed their 3-0 victory in the closing minutes after Getafe defender Djené Dakonam pushed Alexander Sørloth inside the box. Following a VAR review, the referee showed Djené a second yellow card and awarded Atletico a penalty. Alejandro Grimaldo converted the spot-kick to complete the scoring. With the victory, Atletico Madrid remained third in the LaLiga standings, two points behind second-placed Real Madrid and five points behind league leaders FC Barcelona. Simeone's latest achievement adds another significant milestone to his managerial career and further establishes his place in Atletico Madrid's history. (ANI)