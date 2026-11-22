Dhruv Jurel reaffirms his commitment to the Indian team, offering to play any role, including bowling, after a solid 78-run innings. India declared at a historic 720/9, dominating the Test against New Zealand after a drying pitch.

Dhruv Jurel Pledges Versatility As India Dominates New Zealand Test

Wellington [New Zealand], November 22 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel underlined his commitment to the team, stating that he is ready to take up any role assigned to him, even if it means playing as a bowler. Jurel, who featured as a specialist batter with Rishabh Pant taking up the wicketkeeping duties, made the most of his opportunity with an attacking 78 off 79 deliveries, including seven fours and a six. He emphasised that representing the country remains his priority and that he is always ready to take on any role assigned to him by the team.

"I'm playing for my country, and I'm ready to take up any responsibility the team gives me. Even if I'm asked to play as a bowler, I'll do it. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I'll always be ready to give my best for the country. Nobody can question my commitment or readiness to serve the team," Jurel told the reporters after the conclusion of Day 4 of the 1st Test.

Jurel attributed India's historic batting performance to the favourable weather conditions, noting that three consecutive days of sunshine caused the pitch to dry out, offering less assistance to the bowlers. Reflecting on his experience from the India A matches ahead of the Test series, Jurel said he had expected the surface to offer more assistance had the conditions been cloudy or overcast.

"As you mentioned, we had played a few India A matches, and from what I observed, the conditions depend more on the weather than just the nature of the pitch. Had it been slightly cloudy or overcast, I'm sure there would have been something in the surface for the bowlers as well. We didn't expect three consecutive days of sunshine, which meant the pitch kept drying out. I think that was the main reason things turned out differently from what we had anticipated," he added.

The Indian team began Day 4 at 486/4 and continued its remarkable batting display before declaring at 720/9 in 166 overs. The total gave India a substantial 352-run first-innings lead after New Zealand had been bowled out for 368. After producing a historic batting performance to take a massive first-innings lead, the visitors finished Day 4 firmly in control, with New Zealand reaching 119/2 at stumps, still trailing by 233 runs. The mammoth score also marked India's highest-ever Test innings total away from home, surpassing their previous best of 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010. India also registered the highest team total in a Test played in New Zealand, going past the hosts' 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019. (ANI)