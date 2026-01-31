India's Devika Sihag entered the Thailand Masters final after stunning Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Hsun in straight sets. She will now face Goh Jin Wei. Sihag had earlier upset top seed Supanida Katethong in a brilliant, well-fought win.

India's Devika Sihag entered the final of the ongoing Thailand Masters event after she stunned Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Hsun in straight sets in the one-sided semifinals on Saturday.

The Indian shuttler won the hard-fought set 22-20, according to ESPN. Devika started the second set on a dominating note, racing to an 11-5 lead at the break. Devika then extended the lead to eight points by showcasing a brilliant play at the net. The Chinese Taipei shuttler tried to fight back, reeling off three points to close the gap to 17-12, but the Indian shuttler was unstoppable, and won the second set by 20-13, winning the one-sided contest.

Path to the Final

Devika will now face Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia in the grand finale of the Thailand Masters on Sunday. Earlier, Devika pulled off an absolute stunner, upsetting the home favourite and top seed Supanida Katethong to make it to the semifinals of the ongoing Thailand Masters on Friday. Sihag pulled off a brilliant, well-fought win over the world number 16, Supanida, by 21-19, 21-18.

Isharani Baruah's Campaign Ends

Also, Isharani Baruah was defeated in the women's singles competition by Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching 18-21, 21-16, 21-13 despite winning the first game. After a well-fought first game win, she failed to maintain the momentum in the next two games.

Isharani had eliminated the second-seeded women's singles player, Chinese Taipei's Sung Shuo Yun, in the second round on Thursday. The 22-year-old shuttler, world number 48, outclassed the world number 34 within over an hour by 21-13, 14-21, 21-14. (ANI)