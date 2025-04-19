Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul became the 11th player to hit 200 IPL sixes, achieving the milestone faster than MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers. Rahul's aggressive 28-run cameo against Gujarat Titans highlighted his form.

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul completed 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL), surpassing MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers. KL has now become the sixth Indian and overall 11th player to do so.

The classy right-hander accomplished this milestone during his side's IPL match against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

During the match, KL played a short, but fiery knock of 28 in just 14 balls, with four boundaries and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 200. His innings was brief but a pleasing one as the wicketkeeper-batter continued this season with a positive and attacking intent.

In an IPL career spanning 138 matches and 129 innings, KL has hit 200 sixes and scored 4,949 runs at an average of 45.82 and a strike rate of over 135. The batter has hit four centuries and 39 fifties, with the best score of 132*.

The top six hitters in the competition are: Chris Gayle (357 sixes), Rohit Sharma (286 sixes), and Virat Kohli (282 sixes)

Fastest to 200 IPL sixes

Chris Gayle - 69 innings

Andre Russell - 97 innings

KL Rahul - 129 innings

AB de Villiers - 137 innings

David Warner - 148 innings

Kieron Pollard - 150 innings

Sanju Samson - 159 innings

MS Dhoni - 165 innings

Virat Kohli - 180 innings

Rohit Sharma - 185 innings

Suresh Raina - 193 innings

In the ongoing season, KL is DC's top run-getter and overall fourth-highest run-getter, with 266 runs in six innings at an average of 53.20 and a strike rate of 158.33. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 93*.

Coming to the match, GT won the toss and opted to field first.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar.