Delhi's biggest headache is their unpredictable batting. One day they're scoring a massive 264, and in the very next match, they collapse for just 75, leaving fans completely baffled.

Delhi: In the IPL today, Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders, with both teams desperate to get back on the winning track. The match is scheduled for 7:30 PM in Delhi.

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We're looking at two teams that are struggling to find their groove. Delhi Capitals is currently seventh on the points table, with Kolkata Knight Riders right behind them at eighth. While KKR comes into this match with the confidence of winning their last three games, Delhi is still smarting from their recent loss to Chennai. On the points table, Delhi has four wins and Kolkata has three. For whoever wins tonight, it's a chance to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders Face Off

Delhi's main problem has been their inconsistent batting. It's been a real rollercoaster for their fans, watching them score a massive 264 in one match only to get bowled out for a shocking 75 in the next. The batters really need to step up and show some responsibility if the team wants to progress. The Delhi stadium is known to support bowlers, and if their own stars like Axar and Kuldeep, along with others like Starc, find their form, Delhi could become a powerful side.

On the other hand, Kolkata's strength this tournament has been their bowling. After a rough start with some big losses, they turned things around by defeating Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. The team has finally found a winning attitude, and for them, every match from now on is like a knockout. In head-to-head encounters, Kolkata has the upper hand. Out of 35 matches, KKR has won 19, while Delhi has only managed 15 wins.

The team that wins the toss will likely choose to bowl. The record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is clear: the chasing team has won four out of the five matches played here this season. Although the pitch is usually good for batting, the last few games have been a treat for bowlers. Because of this, both teams will be relying heavily on their bowling attacks to deliver the goods.