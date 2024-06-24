Deepika, Tarun set for 4th Games appearances as India secures Paris Olympics 2024 team quotas in archery

India secured team quotas in both the men's and women's archery events for this year's Paris Olympics 2024, following the latest world rankings update on Monday.

India emerged as the highest-ranked among the nations not yet qualified, ensuring their participation in all five medal events in Paris: men's and women's team competitions, individual events, and mixed categories.

In the men's division, India and China earned their spots, while Indonesia joined in the women's division as the second qualifying nation.

Each team event will feature 12 teams, with five teams competing in the mixed events.

This qualification process marked a first with team quotas awarded to the top two nations after a series of Olympic qualifiers. These included events like the World Archery Championships in Berlin and continental qualifiers across Asia, Pan-America, and Europe.

The final spots were determined at the recent Antalya Qualifier, where Mexico, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain (men) and China, Malaysia, Great Britain, Chinese Taipei (women) secured their places.

Forty-year-old Army veteran Tarundeep Rai, who first competed in the Olympics at Athens 2004, will be making his fourth appearance at the Games.

Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari will also compete in her fourth consecutive Olympics, having made her debut at the London 2012 Games.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kaur will be making their Olympic debuts. For Pravin Jadhav, it will be his second consecutive Games after competing in Tokyo.

India's squad:

Men: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav.

Women: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat.

