Quinton de Kock smashed a career-best 115 and Ryan Rickelton hit an unbeaten 77 as South Africa chased down 222 to beat West Indies by seven wickets. The Proteas clinched the T20I series with a game left to play.

Quinton de Kock's explosive century and Ryan Rickelton's breezy half-century powered South Africa to a comfortable seven-wicket win over West Indies in the second T20I at Supersport Park, Centurion on Thursday.

De Kock smashed a career-best 115 off 49 balls, while Rickelton contributed an unbeaten 77 off 36 balls, helping South Africa chase down 222 with ease, as the Proteas took only 17.3 overs to reach the target and clinch the T20I series with a game left to play.

West Indies Post Formidable Total

Shimron Hetmyer's blistering 75 off 42 balls and Sherfane Rutherford's explosive 57 off 24 balls propelled West Indies to a massive 221/4 against the Proteas in the series decider.

Hetmyer's knock featured eight fours and three sixes, while Rutherford's innings included five fours and four sixes, helping West Indies post a formidable total.

Apart from Hetmyer and Rutherford, West Indies opening batter Brandon King also made a vital 49 off 30 balls, missing out on a well-deserved half-century.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope and Rovman Powell failed to contribute with the bat, scoring 4 and 2, respectively.

Keshav Maharaj was the star with the ball for the hosts. Maharaj grabbed two wickets while giving away only 22 runs in four overs, while speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen also chipped in with a wicket each.

South Africa's Dominant Chase

In reply, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram fell early for 15. De Kock and Rickelton took over from them and stitched an outstanding 162-run stand for the second wicket.

After De Kock was sent back to the pavillon Rickelton continued to counterattack West Indies bowlers and took the Proteas over the line in the 18th over.

For the West Indies, only Akeal Hosein impressed with the ball, scalping two wickets, while Matthew Forde also took a wicket.

Brief Scores

Brief scores: West Indies 221/4 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 75, Sherfane Rutherford 57*; Keshav Maharaj 2/22). Vs South Africa 225/3 in 17.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 115, Ryan Rickelton 77*; Akeal Hosein 2/41).