David Miller's unbeaten 42 from 26 balls, including four sixes, powered Belfast Wolves to a five-wicket victory over Amsterdam Flames in the ETPL. The Wolves chased down 142 with one over to spare, securing a crucial win.

Miller's Late Surge Guides Wolves to Victory

Belfast Wolves held their nerve when the game was at its most competitive, with David Miller producing the decisive late surge to secure a five-wicket victory over Amsterdam Flames in Match 20 of the ETPL at Malahide.

Chasing 142, Belfast were pushed deep into the innings before Miller's unbeaten 42 from 26 balls, including four sixes, helped take the Wolves across the line with one over remaining, according to a press release from the ETPL.

Amsterdam Flames Innings

Amsterdam had plenty to celebrate with the bat after being asked to bat first. Bas de Leede provided the early spark, smashing 39 from just 20 balls with five fours and two sixes, while Curtis Campher added 22 from 13. Tim David then continued the attack with 17 from 10, and Scott Edwards contributed a composed 20 from 18 as the Flames reached 141 all out in 20 overs.

The Flames' innings was built around bursts of acceleration rather than one prolonged partnership. De Leede's explosive start gave Amsterdam momentum, while Campher, Edwards and Tim David kept the scoring rate moving, and Tim Pringle was unbeaten on 15. Belfast, however, kept finding breakthroughs at important moments. Mark Adair led the response with the ball, claiming 3/25 from his four overs. Saurabh Netravalkar, Fred Klaassen and Matthew Humphreys also picked up two wickets each as Amsterdam lost their final seven wickets for 64 runs, leaving Belfast with a target of 142.

The Thrilling Chase

The Wolves began the chase positively through Paul Stirling, who raced to 26 from 16 balls, but his dismissal with the score on 35 opened the door for Amsterdam.

Lorcan Tucker and Harry Manenti then helped Belfast rebuild, with Manenti eventually producing the innings' most important supporting contribution by scoring 33 from 34 balls. Tucker made 16 from 12 before falling with Belfast on 66, while Mark Chapman added 14 from 14.

When Chapman was dismissed at 85, and Manenti followed at 100, the match was firmly in the balance. Belfast still needed 42 runs from 33 balls. Glenn Maxwell came and went for six, leaving the Wolves 127/5 after 18 overs.

Miller Takes Control

With just 15 runs required from the final two overs, the pressure was still very much alive. That was when Miller took control. The South African batter had already played the supporting role during the chase, but with the finish approaching, he found another gear. Two sixes in the closing stages broke the tension and dramatically reduced the equation, turning a contest that had remained in the balance into one Belfast could finally control. Miller finished unbeaten on 42 from 26 balls, striking at 161.53, while Chris Jordan provided the final push by hitting a four to win the match. Belfast reached 144/5 in 19 overs to complete the chase with an over to spare.

It was a victory built on Amsterdam's ability to keep the pressure on and Belfast's ability to absorb it. The Flames repeatedly forced the Wolves to work for every run, but Miller's late acceleration proved the difference when the match entered its decisive phase.

League Standings and Future Outlook

The victory also strengthens Belfast's position in the league table. The Wolves now sit second on nine points, just two behind leaders Edinburgh Castle Rockers, with three matches still to play. A top-three finish remains the immediate target, but Belfast will also have their sights set on first place, which would send them directly into the ETPL final.

Amsterdam remain firmly in the qualification race as well. The Flames sit fourth on seven points, only two behind Belfast and Rotterdam, leaving them within touching distance of the top three.

Bas de Leede's excellent tournament continues to be a major highlight, with his 235 runs placing him third on the overall run-scoring charts. With the league positions so tightly contested, both sides now have plenty to play for as the Malahide leg continues. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)