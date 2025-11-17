Sri Lanka announced changes for the T20I tri-series in Pakistan. Skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando are out with illness. Former captain Dasun Shanaka will lead the team, and uncapped batter Pavan Rathnayake has been added.

Sri Lanka Announce Squad Changes for T20I Tri-Series

Sri Lanka have announced changes to their squad for the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and hosts Pakistan. A statement from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board confirmed that skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando will be missing out on the series owing to illness, as per the ICC website. The two players will be returning home as a precautionary measure to ensure they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover for future assignments. Meanwhile, former captain and seasoned all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will take over the reins for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan. Furthermore, uncapped batter Pavan Rathnayake, who made his ODI debut in the recently concluded series against Pakistan, has been added to the T20I squad as well.

Road to T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka arrive in the tri-series on the back of a 3-0 series defeat at the hands of Pakistan. The upcoming matches will provide all three teams with vital preparation for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Tri-series Schedule

Tri-series schedule*: November 18: Pakistan v Zimbabwe November 20: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe November 22: Pakistan v Sri Lanka November 23: Pakistan v Zimbabwe November 25: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe November 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka November 29: Final

Player Safety Concerns on Pakistan Tour

Last week, after the death of atleast 12 people and injury to 27 others following a suicide blast in Islamabad outside the district and session courts building in the capital's G-11 area. Several members of Sri Lanka's squad, currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series against the hosts and a tri-nation series featuring Zimbabwe, have expressed concerns over their safety and have asked for permission to return home. However, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled.

Pakistan won the series 3-0 ODI over Sri Lanka on Sunday with a six-wicket win in the third match. (ANI)