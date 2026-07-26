India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh continued their unbeaten run in women's pairs lawn bowls at CWG 2026, while Putul Sonowal suffered his first loss. Sachin Siwach advanced in boxing, but gymnasts and swimmers faced setbacks.

Lawn Bowls

India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh continued their impressive run in the women's pairs sectional play at the Commonwealth Games 2026, while Putul Sonowal suffered his first defeat in the men's singles event, according to Olympics.com. Rupa Rani and Pinki registered their third consecutive victory, edging Tonga 5-2, 4-6, 1-0 in a hard-fought tiebreaker. The win kept the Indian duo unbeaten in Section B alongside England, who currently lead the group on set difference.

In the men's singles, Putul Sonowal suffered his first defeat of the sectional play, going down 8-4, 9-8 against Malaysia's unbeaten Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple in his third Section D encounter. Sonowal fought back after trailing 4-0 in the opening set to reduce the deficit to 4-3, but Dzulkeple pulled away in the closing ends to win the set 8-4. The Indian then lost the second set 9-8. The defeat left Sonowal in second place in Section D and ended his chance to move to the top. With only the group winners advancing to the semifinals, his knockout prospects now depend on the other results in the section, according to Olympics.com.

Earlier, Sonowal had recorded back-to-back victories over world champion Ryan Bester of Canada and the Falkland Islands' Cecil Alexander.

Artistic Gymnastics

In artistic gymnastics, India's women's team were out of medal contention after finishing fifth in Subdivision 3 with a total of 93.150 following three rotations, with the floor exercise remaining. Olympian Pranati Nayak, along with Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale, represented India's four-member team in the women's team final. While the team missed out on medal contention, Protistha and Pranati remained in contention for the individual vault final, sitting third and seventh, respectively, according to Olympics.com.

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

In 3x3 wheelchair basketball, India's women's team began their Commonwealth Games campaign with a heavy 16-1 defeat against Wales in their opening Group B match. The Indian team, comprising Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi and Ritu, will face Scotland and Nigeria in their next two games on Monday.

Swimming

In swimming, Indian swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra failed to qualify for the men's 400m freestyle final. Dhakshan finished seventh in Heat 3 with a timing of 3:58.09, while national record holder Nehra clocked 4:00.26 to finish outside the top-eight cutoff in Heat 4. They finished 15th and 16th, respectively, according to Olympics.com.

Boxing

India also registered a victory in boxing, with Sachin Siwach advancing to the men's 60kg round of 16 after defeating Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh 4-1 in his opening bout. The victory was India's second in the boxing ring at Glasgow 2026 after Jadumani Singh's dominant performance in the men's 55kg category on Friday. (ANI)