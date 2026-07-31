Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna won a bronze medal at her first Commonwealth Games. She described the win as special despite the cold weather and the emotional sacrifice of being away from her son, dedicating the medal to her husband.

Seema Kaliramna celebrated a memorable bronze medal win at her first Commonwealth Games, calling it a special achievement despite the challenges of competing in cold conditions. The Indian discus thrower opened up about the emotional sacrifices behind her success, highlighting the difficulty of being away from her son. She credited her husband, family, AFI, SAI, NCOE Patiala, and JSW for their constant support, dedicating her historic podium finish to her husband for standing by her throughout her journey. Kaliramna delivered a memorable performance in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing the bronze medal. Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m, and Seema finished third with a best throw of 58.65m.

'An Emotional Moment': Seema on Sacrifices

"I am very happy. This was my first Commonwealth Games, and winning a bronze medal makes it even more special. I did not face any major difficulties during the competition. The only challenge was the cold weather, because I had to keep warming up repeatedly. Overall, it was a very good competition. My husband arrived just two days ago. He [her son] was telling me to take him along, but this is a very emotional moment. My situation is such that I cannot bring my son with me. It is extremely difficult and painful. You can call it a sacrifice," Seema told ANI.

Dedication to Husband and Support System

"AFI has supported me tremendously, and SAI has also played a big role in my journey. I am currently training at NCOE Patiala, and JSW has helped me a lot as well. Whenever I needed anything else, my family was always there to support me. I would like to dedicate this medal to my husband. All the hard work and sacrifices behind this achievement have been possible because of his constant support," she added.

A Shared Dream

Seema Kaliramna's husband Ravinder said that winning a medal for the country is the ultimate dream of every athlete. He added that they share the same passion, ambition, and spirit of representing India on the global stage. "An athlete always dreams of winning a medal for his country. We both have the same dream. We both have the same spirit," he said.

(ANI)