President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Sharmila Dhankar for her historic para-athletics gold at the Glasgow CWG 2026. She also hailed medal winners Shilpa K Shyla, Valluri Ajaya Babu, and Sarvesh Anil Kushare for their achievements.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated Indian athletes Sharmila Dhankar, Shilpa K Shyla, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Sarvesh Anil Kushare for their medal-winning performances at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

President Hails 'Landmark' Para-Athletics Gold

In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, the President congratulated Sharmila Dhankar on winning gold in the women's shot put F57 event, describing her achievement as a landmark feat as India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. "Heartiest congratulations to Sharmila Dhankar on winning the Gold Medal in the Women's Shot Put F57 event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. By becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games Gold medallist in Para Athletics, you have achieved a landmark feat. Your achievement will inspire young athletes to excel in their chosen fields. I wish you many more laurels in the years to come," the post read.

The President also congratulated Shilpa K Shyla for winning bronze in the women's shot put F57 event, praising her resolve and perseverance and wishing her success in her future endeavours. "Congratulations to Shilpa K Shyla for winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's Shot Put F57 event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your resolve and perseverance are an inspiration to all. My best wishes for your future endeavours," the post read.

Congratulations Pour in for Silver Medallists

President Murmu further congratulated Valluri Ajaya Babu for securing silver in the men's 79kg weightlifting event, lauding his determination and exceptional performance. "India's impressive run in Weightlifting continues! Heartiest congratulations to Valluri Ajaya Babu on securing the Silver Medal in the Men's 79kg Weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your determination and exceptional performance have brought immense pride to the nation. Wishing you many more laurels," the post read.

She also extended her congratulations to high jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare for clinching silver in the men's high jump event and wished him many more inspiring achievements. "Hearty congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare for clinching the Silver Medal in the Men's High Jump event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. With your excellent performance, you have made India proud. My best wishes to you for many more inspiring feats," the post read.

India's Medal Tally Reaches 10

India had a strong Day 5 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning four medals to take its overall tally to 10 medals. The highlight was Sharmila Dhankar's gold in the women's shot put F57, making her India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. Shilpa K. Shyla's upgrade to bronze after a Nigerian athlete's disqualification also gave India a double podium finish. In athletics, Sarvesh Kushare won silver in men's high jump, while Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan qualified for the long jump final. Weightlifting added three more medals, with Gyaneshwari Yadav winning silver, Bindyarani Devi taking bronze and Valluri Ajaya Babu securing silver. India also made progress in boxing and swimming, with several athletes advancing in their respective events, while Sajan Prakash and Swatik Patil reached swimming finals. However, Tejas Shirse, Sumit Kundu and several others bowed out of their events. India's medal winners so far include Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar with gold, along with five silver and three bronze medallists across weightlifting, athletics and para powerlifting. (ANI)