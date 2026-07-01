Gyaneshwari Yadav won silver in the women's 53kg event at CWG 2026 with a personal-best 199kg lift. She achieved the feat on debut despite menstrual cramps. Her journey from a Chhattisgarh village to India's weightlifting elite is also highlighted.

Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav added another medal to India’s tally by clinching the silver medal in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, July 27.

Gyaneshwari lifted a total weight of 199kg, including 88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk, delivering a brilliant personal-best performance on her Commonwealth Games debut. The 23-year-old became India’s fifth medallist at the ongoing edition of the CWG, further boosting the nation’s medal tally.

Before Gyaneshwari Yadav, Mirabai Chanu, Jhandu Kumar, Rishikanta Singh, and Muthupandi Raja had won medals in various weightlifting categories, contributing to India’s success at the Glasgow Games.

Also Read: CWG 2026: Bindyarani Devi bags bronze in women's 58kg weightlifting

Gyaneshwari Battles Period To Win Maiden CWG Medal

Gyaneshwari Yadav might have contributed to India’s medal tally with her silver in the women’s 53kg weightlifting category, but did so despite battling through menstrual cramps during the competition, showcasing her resilience under pressure.

“I am extremely happy. This is my first Commonwealth Games. My goal was to achieve my personal best, and that's exactly what I did here. I also tried to win a gold medal for India, but the competition was very tough," the 23-year-old weightlifter told the reporters after winning silver.

“Today was the first day of my period, so I wasn't sure how my body would respond or whether I'd be able to perform as expected. But I gave it everything I had," she added.

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Despite being on the first day of her period, Gyaneshwari Yadav showcased her immense determination and mental strength, overcoming the physical challenges to deliver a personal-best performance and secure a silver medal for India at the Commonwealth Games.

Though menstrual cramps made the challenge tougher, Gyaneshwari remained focused throughout the event and lifted beyond expectations, proving her ability to perform under difficult circumstances. Her maiden CWG appearance, which earned her a silver medal, highlighted her resilience and ability to overcome challenges on the biggest sporting stage.

Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav?

Gyaneshwari Yadav hails from a humble family background residing in Bhodiya village in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, with her father working as an electrician and her mother being a homemaker. Her father’s own sporting background and support played a crucial role in shaping her weightlifting journey.

Gyaneshwari was initially a powerlifter, but later switched to weightlifting and went on to make her mark at the international level. She was soon selected for state training camps and made a mark at the national level with her consistent performances. In 2021, Gyaneshwari won the gold medal at the Khelo Youth Games while setting multiple youth records.

In the following year, she got her first international breakthrough after she won the silver medal at the IWF Junior World Championships, lifting a total weight of 156kg in the 49 kg category. In 2023, Gyaneshwari secured double gold medals at the 2023 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida.

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In 2025, the 23-year-old made her World Championships debut, but finished fifth with a total weight lift of 182kg. In the following year, Gyaneshwari Yadav secured bronze overall in the 53kg category and silver in the snatch round at the Asian Weightlifting Championships, adding another significant achievement to her growing career.

Now, with a silver medal at her maiden Commonwealth Games appearance, Gyaneshwari Yadav has further strengthened her position as one of India’s brightest young weightlifting talents. Her journey from a small village in Chhattisgarh to the international stage reflects her dedication, perseverance, and determination to succeed despite challenges.

Also Read: Gyaneshwari Yadav's CWG silver brings joy to Rajnandgaon, says father