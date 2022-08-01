Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Weightlifter Ajay Singh barely misses out on bronze

    India nearly missed its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Weightlifter Ajay Singh missed out on the bronze y a whisker.

    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 7:20 PM IST

    A soft snatch total and an unconvincing clean and jerk lift cost Ajay Singh (81kg), as the Indian weightlifter missed out on the bronze medal by a minimal margin in his maiden Commonwealth Games (CWG) appearance in Birmingham on Monday. The 25-year-old lifted a total weight of 319kg (143kg+176kg), finishing fourth best in the men's event. In the meantime, local favourite Chris Murray of England 325kg (144kg+181kg) sensationally grabbed the gold, much to the home crowd's delight, as he broke the CWG record in the total lift. Kyle Bruce of Australia (143kg+180kg) 323kg bagged the silver, while Nicholas Vachon of Canada, with 320kg (140kg+180kg), concluded with a bronze.

    "I tried my best, but it was simply not my day. There were no negative thoughts, and coach [Vijay Sharma] kept motivating me. I gave my best but could not make it. I had three clean lifts [snatch] and was ahead by a kilogram at one point. I thought I would give my best in clean jerk in my last effort, but that did not happen," Ajay expressed after the event.

    Ajay's occasion was off to a dodgy start, initially struggling to gain balance in his first snatch lift. The Indian stopped just short of the end of the board while one of the three judges gave him a red light, but the 137kg lift was finally considered legit. He went on to lift 140kg, followed by 143kg, five kilograms less than his personal best and national record, as he remained in joint-second position alongside Bruce after the snatch section.

    Ajay blamed injuries on being asked why he didn't attempt a higher snatch lift. "I had to undergo surgeries in my biceps and shoulders in 2020. I'm about 95 per cent fit. It will take some time to recover fully. I hope to come back stronger at National Games and the World Championships. It's cold here, and I have shoulder issues in such weather. I was confident but apprehensive and did not want to take the risk," he added.

    In the clean and jerk, Ajay began with 172kg before increasing it by four kilograms to 176kg, which required a lot of effort. There happened to be a four-way fight for the top spot between Singh, Bruce, Murray and Vachon. Ultimately, a subordinate snatch total and an unsuccessful 180kg attempt in the clean and jerk cost him missing out on the podium.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
