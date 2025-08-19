Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a record-breaking contract extension with Al Nassr, making him the highest-paid athlete globally. The two-year deal is worth $468 million per season, pushing his total annual income to approximately $518 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made the headlines and this time it isn’t with one of his goals. The Portuguese legend has put pen to paper on a new deal with Al Nassr, extending his stay in Saudi Arabia until 2027. With this renewal, Ronaldo is now officially the highest-paid athlete on the planet, securing a contract unlike any other in global sports.

Record-Breaking Numbers

Speculation had swirled around Ronaldo in recent months, with whispers of a possible return to Europe or even retirement. Instead, the 40-year-old has silenced the rumours by cementing his future in Riyadh with an eye-watering new contract.

According to Forbes data, Ronaldo’s new deal guarantees him $468 million per season.

Across two years, his Al Nassr salary alone will total nearly $936 million.

Factoring in his endorsement portfolio, personal businesses, and image rights, his total annual income climbs to around $518 million.

These figures don’t just keep Ronaldo at the top of the Saudi Pro League scoring charts — they also put him firmly at the summit of global athlete earnings. To put it into context: basketball superstar Stephen Curry sits in second place with $156 million, followed by Tyson Fury ($146m), Dak Prescott ($137m), and Lionel Messi ($135m) rounding out the top five. Ronaldo’s earnings eclipse them all by a huge margin.

Global Icon at 40

What makes Ronaldo’s story extraordinary is that he is rewriting the financial and sporting playbook at an age when most players have retired. At 40, he continues to score consistently while simultaneously redefining his reach as a global brand.

His long-standing partnership with Nike remains hugely profitable.

His CR7 fashion and lifestyle brand generates millions across clothing, underwear, fragrances, and hotels.

His presence aligns with Saudi Arabia’s long-term strategy to boost its sporting profile, particularly ahead of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Eyes Still on Trophies

Despite his commercial dominance, Ronaldo’s motivation remains rooted in the game itself. Since joining Al Nassr in 2023, a club trophy has eluded him, but he kept on scoring, keeping him among the top scorers in the league.

Heading into what could be his final chapter, Ronaldo’s mission is clear: to continue defying age with his fitness and unwavering hunger to win.