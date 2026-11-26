Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win against Club Brugge in the Champions League, while Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting CP in a dramatic encounter marked by disallowed goals, penalties, and a late red card.

Lisbon [Portugal], November 26 (ANI): Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League, while Manchester United were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in an eventful fifth-round league-phase outing for the English clubs. Liverpool overcame an early scare and a relatively cautious first half to produce a clinical finish in Belgium, with Alexander Isak scoring twice and Florian Wirtz adding another as the Reds became the first side to keep Club Brugge scoreless in more than nine months.

The visitors took the lead after Club Brugge goalkeeper Yann Sommer gifted possession away, allowing Isak to capitalise and put Liverpool ahead. Club Brugge threatened to respond through Felix Lemarechal and Joaquin Seys, but the hosts were unable to convert their opportunities, with Liverpool also benefiting from timely defensive interventions. Liverpool stepped up the intensity after the interval, with substitute Rio Ngumoha coming close to extending the lead after a promising run into the penalty area. Dominik Szoboszlai was subsequently denied by Sommer following an incisive attacking move. Club Brugge continued to search for an equaliser, and Lemarechal forced a good save from Isak, prompting Liverpool to bring on experienced players, including Virgil van Dijk, to steady the contest. The move paid off as Liverpool took control in the closing stages. Wirtz curled home a superb finish to double the advantage before Isak completed the scoring with a deft chip, sealing a convincing away victory. The result also ended Club Brugge's 11-match unbeaten run across competitions, although the Belgian side remain in contention for a place in the knockout play-offs.

Meanwhile, Manchester United squandered the opportunity to claim all three points in Lisbon as Sporting CP fought back twice to secure a 2-2 draw in a match marked by penalties, disallowed goals and late controversy. Sporting took the lead through Luis Suarez, who converted a penalty after goalkeeper Senne Lammens was penalised for a collision with the striker. The Colombian had earlier missed a spot-kick, which was comfortably saved by Lammens. United thought they had equalised before the break through Amad Diallo, but the goal was ruled out following a contentious decision involving Youri Tielemans and Goncalo Inacio in the build-up. The visitors responded strongly after the restart and were awarded a penalty when Lisandro Martinez was brought down by Eduardo Quaresma. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot to restore parity before putting United ahead with a long-range effort that took an awkward bounce off the turf and looped over Sporting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira. Fernandes nearly completed his hat-trick with a free-kick that narrowly missed the target, but Sporting gradually regained momentum. Still in this 👊 https://t.co/LBpCujIA3K — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2026 United's lead was undone when Lammens failed to hold a routine cross from Ivan Fresneda, allowing Suarez to pounce and score his second goal of the evening to make it 2-2. Sporting appeared to have snatched a late winner when a corner resulted in the ball going into the net, but the goal was disallowed for a foul by Patrick Dorgu in the build-up. The contest ended with further drama as Tielemans was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in stoppage time for a challenge on Sergi Altimira. The draw extended Manchester United's winless run in Champions League away matches to seven games, while Sporting saw their five-match winning streak across competitions come to an end. United will take encouragement from their comeback and attacking display, but the inability to hold their advantage leaves them with work to do in the remaining league-phase fixtures. (ANI)