New Delhi [India]: Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh extended birthday wishes to compatriot and ex left-armer pacer Zaheer Khan on his 47th birthday, saying that his "incredible skill, sharp cricketing mind and calm temperament on and off the field have inspired a generation of players". Zaheer, who featured in 309 international matches for India and Asian XI from 2000-14, is celebrating his 47th birthday on Wednesday.

What Harbhajan Singh Said

Taking to his X handle, Harbhajan wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to one of India's finest fast bowlers, @ImZaheer. Your incredible skill, sharp cricketing mind, and calm temperament on and off the field have inspired generations of players. May this year bring you good health, happiness, and continued success in every endeavour. Have a wonderful day celebrating with your loved ones."

<br><strong>Snapshot of Zaheer Khan's Career</strong></h2><p>In 92 Tests, Zaheer took 311 wickets for India at an average of 32.94, with best figures of 7/87, 11 five-wicket hauls, and a ten-wicket haul. He is India's sixth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. </p><p>Coming to the ODIs, the left-armer wore the Blue colours for 194 matches and took 269 wickets at an average of 30.11, with best figures of 5/42, with seven four-wicket hauls and a fifer. He is India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs. He has also taken 13 wickets in six ODIs at an average of above 15 for the Asian XI, taking his overall tally to 282.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>In 17 T20Is, Zaheer took 17 wickets at an average of 26.35, with best figures of 4/19. </p><p>In 303 international matches for India, Zaheer took 597 wickets at an average of 31.48, with best figures of 7/87, 12 five-wicket hauls, 23 four-wicket hauls and a ten-fer, making him the sixth-most successful bowler for his country. </p><p>He was part of the Indian team that won the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy (jointly with Sri Lanka) and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Zaheer was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2011 WC campaign, with 21 scalps in nine matches at an average of 18.76, with best figures of 3/20. </p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>In his Indian Premier League (IPL) career representing Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he took 102 wickets at an average of 27.27, with best figures of 4/17.</p><p><i>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)</i></p>