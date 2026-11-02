Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed just one wicket in four T20Is against New Zealand on his comeback. Irfan Pathan criticised BCCI selectors, arguing the move denied young pacers overseas exposure. His place in the Sri Lanka series remains uncertain.

The veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback to the national setup in the recently concluded five-matchT20I series against New Zealand has come under intense scrutiny following his dismal performance.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar featured in four matches of India’s T20I leg of the New Zealand tour but picked only one wicket while conceding 180 runs at an average of 180 and an economy rate of 11.25. The 36-year-old’s worst performance came in the second T20I in Christchurch, where he registered figures of 1/50 at an economy rate of 12.50 in his full quota of four overs.

Despite being an experienced bowler in the Indian T20I squad for the New Zealand series, Bhuvneshwar had been expected to lead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. However, the RCB pacer apparently didn’t live up to expectations upon his return to the national side after four years.

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‘Where Did The Selectors Go Wrong?’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s dismal performance in the T20I series against New Zealand has prompted former India cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan to question the BCCI selectors for recalling the veteran pacer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Irfan believed that playing Bhuvneshwar in the T20Is against Kiwis was a ‘big mistake’, adding that it would have been sensible if he had been selected for the 50-over World Cup instead, as that tournament is much closer than the next T20 World Cup.

“In my opinion, where did the selectors go wrong? They made a mistake by playing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in this series,” the former Indian cricketer said.

“Look, there is no doubt that Bhuvneshwar is a good bowler and a senior player. However, playing him here, when the T20 World Cup is nowhere near, was questionable," he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his comeback to India’s T20I side following two impressive IPL seasons with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, taking 17 and 28 wickets in back-to-back editions.

However, the veteran Indian pacer could not replicate that success on international soil.

Missed Opportunity for Youngsters

Further speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan pointed out that allocating overs to the 36-year-old veteran deprived young pacers like Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav of gaining valuable exposure on overseas tracks.

“By including him in this series, however, you missed out on giving young fast bowlers an opportunity,” Irfan Pathan said.

“A youngster could have played in his place and gained valuable experience. Mayank [Yadav] could have played all the matches and gained that exposure, while Prince Yadav could have played too," he added.

India’s T20I assignment is the three-match series against Sri Lanka at home in December, with the opening match taking place in Rajkot on December 22. However, it remains to be seen whether Bhuvneshwar Kumar will retain his place in the squad or if the selectors will pivot back to younger pacers.

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