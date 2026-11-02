The 2026 DC School Cup enters its knockout phase with eight teams competing for the title. The tournament showcases top school talent in Delhi-NCR through intense matches, highlighting individual stars ahead of the upcoming semi-finals.

Tournament Progress and Knockout Stage

The 2026 DC School Cup is set to enter its knockout stage, with eight teams securing their places in the quarter-finals and moving a step closer to the title. Bringing together promising young cricketers from schools across Delhi-NCR, the tournament continues to provide a competitive platform for emerging talent to showcase their abilities and gain valuable match experience.

Standout Individual Performances

Top Batters

Among the standout individual performers, Billabong School Noida’s Abeer Sudan has emerged as the leading run-scorer, amassing an impressive 262 runs in three innings at a staggering strike rate of 278, as per a press release. He also leads the overall performance charts. Modern School Barakhamba Road’s Tanmay Chaudhary follows with 227 runs, while GD Goenka Dwarka’s Aarav Sehrawat occupies third place with 217 runs. Salwan Boys School’s Shivvam Chaudhary (195 runs) and Atul Kumar (176 runs) complete the top five on the batting leaderboard.

Leading Bowlers

On the bowling front, DPS RK Puram’s Mrinayak leads the wicket-taking charts with 11 scalps. Modern School Barakhamba Road’s Vinayak occupies second place with nine wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.49, followed by Salwan Boys School’s Daksh Dagar in third with nine wickets. Billabong School Noida’s Aarav Sharma and AFBBS’s Satwik Srivastava complete the top five with eight wickets each.

Exceptional Match Displays

The tournament has also witnessed several outstanding individual performances, with Modern School Vasant Vihar’s Abeer Nagpal smashing a spectacular 114 off just 38 deliveries to guide his team to a 10-wicket victory. In the same fixture, Venkateshwara School’s Deven Rana (102 off 54 balls) and St. Mark’s School’s Vansh Arora (127 off 73 balls) also registered impressive centuries. Among the bowlers, Venkateshwara School’s Sanveer Bisht delivered a remarkable spell, returning figures of 3.2 overs, one maiden, 15 runs and six wickets to help his team secure a 93-run win. In the girls’ competition, Bal Bhavan, Mayur Vihar’s Lakshita and Shifali Upadhyay impressed with the ball, claiming three wickets apiece while conceding just 17 and 13 runs, respectively, in their four-over spells.

Team Performances and Tournament Vision

Billabong School Noida have been among the most impressive teams in the competition, with Abeer Sudan playing a pivotal role in their campaign. He struck a century against Mayoor School Noida to guide his side to a convincing eight-wicket victory. Billabong followed this with a dominant 10-wicket win over GD Goenka Dwarka, with Aarav Sharma claiming a four-wicket haul and Sudan contributing an unbeaten 67. Salwan Boys School have also produced some notable performances. Shivam Chaudhary’s century and Atul Kumar’s 92 powered the team to a 71-run victory over DPS Mathura Road. Meanwhile, DPS RK Puram registered an eight-wicket win over Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodhi Road, with Mrinayak earning Player of the Match honours.

Beyond the on-field competition, the DC School Cup reflects Delhi Capitals’ continued commitment to nurturing grassroots sporting talent and strengthening the sporting ecosystem. By creating opportunities for young cricketers to compete, learn and develop at the school level, the initiative aims to encourage greater participation in sport and provide aspiring players with a platform to take their first steps towards a sporting career.

Quarter-Finals and Schedule

The boys’ quarter-finals will commence on November 2 at GMR Aerocity Ground, with DPS RK Puram taking on DPS Vasant Kunj, while Modern School Barakhamba Road face Salwan Boys School. The action will continue on November 3, when Venkateshwara Dwarka meet St. Froebel Paschim Vihar and Billabong School Noida take on Vasant Valley School, Vasant Kunj. The semi-finals are scheduled for November 4, with the grand finale set to take place on November 6, bringing the 2026 DC School Cup to its conclusion. (ANI)