While many fans are optimistic about breaking the 16-0 streak, others remain cautious, fearing a familiar batting collapse. Pakistan Women previously lost their opening tournament match to India, another team they have never defeated in ODIs.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: When Did Pakistan women last defeat Australia Women in international cricket? While the answer may not surprise some, Pakistan Women have never beaten Australia Women in any format of international cricket. In ODIs, Australia lead the head-to-head record 16-0, and in ODI World Cup 5-0. What is even more striking is that in these 16 ODIs, Pakistan has never come close to victory. Their narrowest defeats came in 2014, losing by just 37 runs in one game and four wickets in another. These results underline the dominance of Australia over Pakistan in women’s international cricket. However, it is Pakistan's game to lose at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8.

The internet has woken up to the stellar performance by Pakistan bowlers, with several social media users favouring Pakistan to win the match against Australia. “Nashra Sandhu is on fire. A clear chance for Pakistan to beat Australia today,” one user wrote. Another user highlighted how the “mighty Australian batters” were struggling to score. “Great captaincy from Fatima Sana and bowling from the girls so far,” he added. Pakistan's fielding also earned praise. “Pakistan are cooking some genuinely good old school left arm spin bowling mixed with disciplined stuff from the pacers,” wrote Gaurav Nandan Tripathi. Pakistan had won the toss and chose to bowl.

Some fans of Pakistan Women are already expressing concern over a familiar pattern of collapsing in crucial moments. Predicting a repeat of past struggles, many fear that Australia will recover from any early setbacks to post a competitive total of around 225 runs, while Pakistan will once again struggle with the bat and lose the match. "Australia women will recover to make 200 and beat Pakistan by 40 runs," one user said. Supporters lament that this “script” has played out too many times in recent years, reflecting frustration over Pakistan’s inability to compete consistently against top-tier teams in women’s cricket.

Team India handed a 88-run defeat to Pakistan in their first match in this world cup. After posting a total of 247, India successfully bowled out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs. Sidra Amin was the lone resistance for Pakistan with a valiant 81 runs, while Kranti Goud led India’s bowling, supported by Deepti Sharma with 3 wickets each. Pakistan had briefly built a 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Sidra Amin and Natalia Pervaiz, but the middle and lower order collapsed under India’s disciplined attack. What this meant was Pakistan women was yet to defeat India in an ODI match.