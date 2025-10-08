Team India, unbeaten in the Women's ODI WC 2025, face South Africa in Visakhapatnam. India’s bowlers shine, but top-order form worries persist. South Africa, after beating New Zealand, will rely on key batters and bowlers to challenge India’s streak.

Team India and South Africa will lock horns in the 10th match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at Dr. YS Rajashekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 10.

India and South Africa are among the favourites to win the silverware this year. The Women in Blue had a brilliant start to their campaign with two successive wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and are currently at the top of the points table with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of +1.757. Proteas, on the other hand, had a disappointing start to their campaign with a crushing defeat to England before making a strong comeback against New Zealand.

India Hope for Mandhana, Harmpreet to Find Form

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament after winning against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Team India is expected to enter the match against South Africa with confidence, despite the Proteas’ strong performance in their win over New Zealand.

As India aim for an unbeaten run, it is essential for key batters, especially Smriti Mandhana, to find their form and set a strong platform against a confident South Africa side. Mandhana’s form has been a cause for concern for Team India as he was dismissed for 8 and 23 in the first two matches of the World Cup, making it crucial for her to bounce back and provide stability at the top of the order against South Africa.

Apart from Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is yet to deliver an impactful performance, having scored 21 and 19 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively. This highlights the need for the captain and vice-captain to regain their form if India are to continue its unbeaten streak against the Proteas. Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma are expected to continue stepping up in key moments,

India’s bowling attack was quite brilliant in the first two matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Deepti Sharma picked up three wickets each in both games, while Kranti Gaud delivered an economical spell of 3/20 at an economy rate of 2 in 10 overs against Pakistan. Spinner Sneh Rana picked four wickets across both matches.

Indian bowlers played a crucial role in the victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, breaking crucial partnerships and keeping opponents’ scoring rate in check to help India maintain their unbeaten run. The bowling attack will be expected to be at its best again, likely to pose a serious threat to South Africa’s batting line-up.

South Africa Look to Build On Win over New Zealand

After a crushing defeat at the hands of England, South Africa made a brilliant comeback to register their first win of the tournament against New Zealand. It was a much-needed confidence-boosting victory for the Proteas, as they regained their momentum after defeat to England and will look to carry on that form into their clash against India.

South Africa batters, Tazmin Brits (101) and Sune Luus (83), returned to form with their impressive performances and match-winning partnership, but skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp failed to make a significant impact against England and New Zealand. Captain and vice-captain must return to form if South Africa are to challenge India’s unbeaten streak, otherwise, the burden will fall on the middle and lower order to deliver under pressure.

South Africa’s bowling bounced back after England's loss, with Nonkululeko Mlaba shining with a four-wicket haul to bundle out New Zealand for 231, giving the Proteas momentum ahead of their clash against South Africa. Marizanne Kapp could play a key role in the powerplay, while Nadine de Klerk, Mlaba, and Masabata Klaas are expected to lead in the middle overs.

If South Africa's bowlers set into rhythm, Team India could face early pressure, making it crucial for the top-order to build partnerships and leverage scoring opportunities.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

Team India and South Africa have faced off 34 times in the history of Women’s ODIs. In those 34 outings, the Women in Blue emerged victorious on 21 occasions, while the Proteas won 12 matches, with one match ending in no result, giving India a clear edge in their head-to-head record.

India are currently on a five-match winning streak against South Africa since June last year and will look to extend their run in the upcoming World Cup clash, maintaining their dominance over the Proteas. Their last face-off was in the tri-series in Colombo, where the Women in Blue defeated South Africa by 23 runs.

In the Women’s ODI World Cup, India and South Africa met thrice in 1997, 2017, and 2022, with the Proteas winning in the last two face-offs, while India won the inaugural 1997 encounter, giving both teams something to prove in their next World Cup meeting.

Prediction

India and South Africa are expected to put their best foot forward in the upcoming clash of the Women’s World Cup 2025, as both teams look to gain an advantage early in the tournament. Both teams are likely to rely on their key players to deliver, but the match could depend on how well the top and middle order batters handle pressure and the bowlers control the middle overs.

Given the head-to-head record in ODIs and the last five meetings between the two sides, India will start as favourites to continue their winning streak. However, South Africa are expected to put up a good fight and could spring a surprise if their key batters fire and their bowlers execute disciplined plans, especially in the powerplay and middle order.

Since both teams will play their first match in Visakhapatnam in this World Cup, the conditions at the ACA-VDCA Stadium will play a crucial role. The spinners are expected to play a big role as the game progresses, and batting first could provide an advantage.