Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed stirred controversy by saying he wants to face former India batter Shikhar Dhawan in a boxing ring. The unusual claim, between cricketers who never played each other, triggered widespread trolling on social media.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed, who was recently part of the Asia Cup 2025, has caught the internet after claiming he wants to face former India batter Shikhar Dhawan in the boxing ring. Abrar Ahmed is often known not only for his fiery on-field personality but also for his unorthodox celebrations, which have frequently gone viral and entertained cricket fans worldwide.

The spinner’s cheeky send-off to opposition batters by signalling them to the dressing room with a nod of his head has become one of his trademark celebrations, drawing both criticism from fans and players alike. Abrar Ahmed, who had an impressive Test debut with a 10-wicket haul against England in 2022, has continued to make headlines not only for his performance but also for his on-field antics and bold personality.

However, this time, Abrar Ahmed has been in the news for his claim of wanting to face former India batting star Shikhar Dhawan in the boxing ring.

Abrar Wants to Fight Dhawan in the Boxing Ring

During his appearance on a Pakistani YouTube Channel, the Pakistan spinner was asked in a light-hearted interaction which cricketer in the world he would like to face in a boxing ring. Abrar Ahmed unhesitatingly named former India batter Shikhar Dhawan, saying he would love to face him in the boxing ring.

Host: Kaunsa aisa player hai duniya ka jo aap chahate hai ki apke saamne ho aur aap boxing karey, jispe bada gussa aata ho?” (Whom do you want to face in a boxing match? Who makes you angry?)

Abrar Ahmed: Main chahta hu ki main boxing karu aur khada Shekhar (Shikhar Dhawan ho saamne (I want to box and want Shikhar Dhawan in front of me).

Shikhar Dhawan and Abrar Ahmed did not face each other in international cricket, as their careers have not overlapped much, with Dhawan focusing on limited-overs cricket, while Ahmed emerged later in Pakistan’s lineup. Shikhar Dhawan was not only a flamboyant batter for Team India but also muscular and athletic, making him a formidable presence at the crease.

Ahmed Abrar gets bashed for his Comments

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed’s comments about wanting to face Shikhar Dhawan in a boxing ring drew widespread attention, followed by trolling on social media. Fans were quick to react to Abrar’s bold claim, with memes and jokes.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Fans and cricket enthusiasts mocked Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for his audacious boxing challenge against former Indian batter, calling it bizarre and laughing at the improbable showdown.

Shikhar Dhawan retired from all forms of cricket in 2024, a couple of years after his last international appearance against Bangladesh in 2022. He represented India in 269 matches and amassed 10867 runs, including 24 fifties and 55 fifties, at an average of 39.66.

Dhawan enjoyed success in ODI cricket compared to T20Is and Tests, as he aggregated 6793 runs, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties, at an average of 44.11 in 167 matches.