New Zealand veterans Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine are set to reach milestones, with Bates playing her 350th international and Devine her 300th. Since debuting in 2006, they’ve been White Ferns’ pillars, setting records across ODI and T20I formats.

New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates is on the verge of making history, set to become the first-ever women's cricketer to play 350 international games when her side takes to the field for the clash against South Africa on Monday at Indore.

While Suzie will be making history, her teammate Sophie Devine is also set to play her 300th international match. Since their debut for New Zealand in 2006, both of these legends, aged 38 and 36 respectively, have served as the backbone of a quality White Ferns side, which has emerged as a threat to the supremacy of Australia and England over the years.

Since her debut against India in 2006, Bates has emerged as NZ's top run-getter in women's ODIs, with 5,896 runs in 172 matches and 165 innings at an average of 39.57, with 13 centuries (second-most by a player in women's ODIs) and 37 fifties. Her best score is 168.

Suzie Bates' International Record

She is her side's second-highest and overall fifth-best batter in women's WC history, with 1,179 runs in 28 matches and 27 innings at an average of 53.59, with four centuries and five fifties. She holds the record for joint-most centuries in the tournament's history.

Also, Bates is the top run-getter in T20I history, with 4,716 runs in 174 innings at an average of 29.11, with a strike rate of above 108.58, including a century and 28 fifties. Her best score is 124*. She got the reward of her labour as an international cricketer with the side's maiden T20 World Cup win last year. She is the leading run-getter in the tournament of all time, with 1,216 runs in 42 innings at an average of 31.17 and a strike rate of 111.05 with seven fifties and a best score of 94*.

During her T20 WC-winning campaign last year, Bates had made 150 runs in six innings at an average of 25.00, with a best score of 32.

Bates also has 141 wickets across both white-ball formats, 81 in ODIs and 60 in T20Is.

Sophie Devine's Remarkable International Career

On the other hand, Devine has 4,102 runs in 153 ODIs and 140 innings at an average of 32.29, with a strike rate of 85.35, with nine centuries and 16 fifties and a best score of 145. She is the third-highest run-getter for NZ in all-time lists. In Women's WC, she has made 781 runs in 26 matches and 23 innings at an average of 35.50, with a strike rate of over 95, including three centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 145.

Devine is the fifth-highest run-getter in women's T20Is, with 3,431 runs in 146 matches and 142 innings at an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 120.38, with a century and 21 fifties and a best score of 105. She is the second-highest run-getter for NZ in T20Is.

In the T20 WC winning campaign last year, the veteran scored 114 runs in six innings at an average of 28.50, with an SR of 107.54 and a fifty.

Will they get a reward for their years of grind in the form of a 50-over World Cup? Only time will tell.

Squads:

New Zealand Women's Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune.

