Pakistan has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, led by Fatima Sana. Seven players, including uncapped batter Eyman Fatima, are set for their maiden ODI World Cup appearance.

Fatima Sana is set to lead Pakistan in the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a 15-member squad. Uncapped batter Eyman Fatima, who recently made her international debut in the T20Is in Ireland, has been picked for Pakistan's upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign, as per the ICC website.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is set to take place from 30 September to 2 November. Pakistan begin their campaign against Bangladesh on 2 October.

7 players to make maiden ODI World Cup appearances

The 20-year-old batter had impressed in Pakistan's National T20 tournament in May. Apart from Eyman, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Syeda Aroob Shah are all set for their maiden ODI World Cup appearances. Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan qualified for the tournament via the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which was held in April this year. The side finished in the pole position, after winning all their games, including victories against the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who were a part of the Qualifier squad, are now the travelling reserves along with Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar. The same squad will feature against South Africa in a three-game ODI series preceding the World Cup. The ODI series will be played in Lahore between 16 and 22 September.

Pakistan squad to take part in 14-day camp

The 15 players and the five reserve players will take part in a 14-day camp before the South Africa series from Friday, 29 August. Under the guidance of the coaching staff led by head coach Muhammad Wasim, the players will undergo practice sessions as well as 50-over practice matches.

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Travelling Reserves:

Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Thus far, four sides have revealed their line-ups for the prestigious global event.

