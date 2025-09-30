Singer Papon paid an emotional tribute to late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 opener between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Performing Zubeen’s hit ‘Maya’ at Barsapara Stadium, Papon moved the crowd to tears.

Ahead of the commencement of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 opener between India and Sri Lanka, well-known Assamese singer Papon paid a musical tribute to his late friend Zubeen Garg at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30.

Zubeen Garg breathed his last at the age of 52 after he drowned while swimming without a life jacket in Singapore, where he was supposed to be performing at a concert. Earlier, it was reported that Zubeen’s sudden death was declared an accident due to scuba diving, but before the authorities confirmed that he had drowned while swimming without a life jacket. The well-known Assamese singer was taken to Singapore General Hospital but could not be saved, leaving fans and the music fraternity in shock over his untimely demise.

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Zubeen Garg would be honoured in front of the spectators with a special tribute at Guwahati Stadium. Since Zubeen was the son of Assam soil, the tribute took place at Guwahati Stadium, where the opening match of the Women’s World Cup began.

Papon remembers his late friend

Papon, whose real name is Angarag Mahanta, is not only a well-known Assamese singer but also a close friend of Zubeen Garg. Papon attended the funeral of Zubeen Garg and cancelled all the shows to perform a heartfelt musical tribute in memory of Zubeen Garg. The 13-minute slot was given to Papon before the start of the match, allowing him to pay homage to Zubeen and honor his legacy in front of the live audience at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

There was a weave of emotions among the spectators at the Guwahati Stadium as Papon sang one of Zubeen Garg’s popular songs, Maya, as the fans of the late Assamese singer chanted ‘Joi Zubeen Da’ and waved banners in his memory, creating a poignant atmosphere as the fans were left in tears while remembering him.

Zubeen Garg’s funeral procession witnessed a thousands of people thronged at thousands of people thronging Kamarkuchi village near Guwahati, paying their last respects to the beloved singer and celebrating his life and legacy.

Meanwhile, the Assam Government ordered an extensive investigation into the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg, as the people of the state believed that there was suspicion behind the circumstances of his death and wanted clarity on the events leading up to the tragedy.

India set a 271-run target for Sri Lanka to chase

Meanwhile, Team India posted a total of 269/8 in 48 overs and set a 271-run target for Sri Lanka to chase in the rain-affected World Cup opener in Guwahati. After an early dismissal of Smriti Mandhana (8) at 14/1, opener Pratika Rawal (37) and Harleen Deol (48) stitched a 67-run partnership for the second wicket.

However, Team India suffered a collapse in the middle order, reducing from 120/3 to 124/6. The Women in Blue lost the wickets of Harleen, Jemimah Rodrigues (0), Harmanpreet Kaur (21), and Richa Ghosh (2). Then came in Amanjot Kaur (57) and Deepti Sharma (53) as the pair revived India’s batting and stitched a crucial 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket before the former was dismissed 227/7.

Thereafter, Deepti Sharma was joined by Sneh Rana at the crease, and the pair formed a 42-run stand for the eighth wicket to take the Women in Blue past the 250-run mark and post a competitive total on the board. Sharma was dismissed after completing his half-century at 269/8.

For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera led the bowling attack as she registered the figures of 4/46 at an economy rate of 5.10 in her spell of nine overs. Udeshika Prabodhani (2/55) picked two wickets, while skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Achini Kulasuriya scalped a wicket each.