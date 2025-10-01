Ashleigh Gardner scored 115 off 83 balls, hitting the first century of Women’s World Cup 2025 vs New Zealand. Coming in at 113/4, she anchored Australia’s innings to 326, earning widespread praise for her match-defining performance under pressure.

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner put up a brilliant performance with the bat in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, October 1.

After being put to bat first by skipper Alyssa Healy, Australia posted a solid total of 326 in 49.3, thanks to Gardner’s brilliant knock of 115 off 83 balls as she anchored the innings with 16 fours and a six, lifting Australia to a commanding total against New Zealand. Apart from Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield (45), Kim Grath (38), and Ellyse Perry (33) made significant contributions to Australia’s batting depth, setting up a challenging target for New Zealand to chase.

For Kiwis, Lea Tahuhu led the bowling attack as she registered figures of 3/42 at an economy rate of 5.2 in her spell of 8 overs. Jess Kerr too picked up three wickets while conceding 59 runs at an economy rate of 6.90 in 8.3 overs. Apart from Tahuhu and Kerr, Bree Illing and Amelia Kerr contributed to New Zealand’s bowling by taking two wickets each.

First century of the Women’s World Cup 2025

Ashleigh Gardner grabbed the spotlight in the second match of the Women’s World Cup 2025 as she registered the first century of the tournament. However, Gardner’s century was crucial as it lifted Australia from a shambolic situation. The all-rounder walked in to bat when Australia were at 113/4 after Annabel Sutherland’s dismissal.

Gardner was left to shoulder the responsibility of Australia’s innings after the defending champions lost Beth Mooney at 128/5. However, she received a crucial 64-run stand for the sixth wicket from Tahila McGrath, who scored 26 off 34 balls before being dismissed at 192/6. Thereafter, Ashleigh Gardner carried on Australia’s innings as a lone warrior, along with a crucial 69-run partnership with Kim Grath, which took the team past the 300-run mark from 239/7.

While batting on 98, Ash Gardner hit a boundary off Sophie Devine to complete her second ODI century as well as the first century of the ongoing Women’s World Cup. Australia dressing room and the crowd at Holkar Stadium stood up to applaud her knock,

Ashleigh Gardner was posing a serious threat to New Zealand’s bowling attack as she unleashed a flurry of boundaries, rotating the strike expertly and punishing the loose deliveries before her stay at the crease was ended by Bree Illing at 308/8. However, her century had already put Australia in a commanding position, putting New Zealand under pressure before beginning their run chase.

Ashleigh Gardner Lauded for her Century Knock

Ashleigh Gardner’s performance has stolen the spotlight as fans lauded her for her composure and her ability to anchor the innings under pressure, hailing her knock as a match-defining effort in Australia’s strong start to World Cup title defence.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), netizens and fans flooded the platform with praise for Ashleigh Gardner, lauding her for standing tall amid the collapse and anchoring the innings in pressure situations. It was reported that a section of fans at Holkar Stadium bowed down to Gardner for her rescue act after Australia were reeling at 128/5.

Meanwhile, Australia are aiming to defend their silverware after having won the seventh triumph in the 2022 edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup. The Aussies are eying history to become the first team to clinch two successive World Cup titles twice, having first achieved between 1978 and 1988, winning three titles on the trot.