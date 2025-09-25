Indian pacer Arundhati Reddy was injured during a Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up against England, falling awkwardly while fielding. Wheelchaired off, her participation is uncertain, worrying Team India ahead of their tournament opener.

Ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, Team India has faced an injury scare as pacer Arundhati Reddy was wheelchaired off the field during the warm-up match against England at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 25.

The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their quest for the maiden World Cup triumph when they take on Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India are scheduled to play two warm-up matches against England and New Zealand before the tournament opener, giving the team crucial preparation and finalising playing XI combinations.

However, India have received a big setback just a few days before the Women’s World Cup opener against Sri Lanka as pacer Arundhati Reddy suffered an injury in the ongoing warm-up match against England in Bengaluru.

What happened to Arundhati Reddy?

The Indian camp was quite anxious and scared after Arundhati Reddy had a bad fall during India’s fielding against England in the warm-up match ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup. The incident took place in the 13th over of England's innings after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl first.

Arundhati had an opportunity to take the return catch off Heather Knight’s drive. However, the pacer landed awkwardly on her left leg and collapsed to the ground, writhing in pain, raising concerns about the severity of her injury. The medical staff immediately attended to her to assess the severity of the injury.

However, the 28-year-old was unable to continue bowling and left the field in a wheelchair. Jemimah Rodrigues, who just recovered from viral fever, stepped in to complete the over, conceding a boundary off the England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt

Before wheel-chaired off the field. Arundhati Reddy picked a wicket of Amy Jones for 39 and registered the figures of 1/34 at an economy rate of 8.5 in her spell of four overs. Reddy’s injury has raised concerns about her participation in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup.

Will Arundhati Reddy be Ruled Out of the World Cup?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women has not released an official statement on the severity of Arundhati Reddy’s injury, and her availability for the tournament opener against Sri Lanka remains uncertain.

If Arundhati Reddy does not recover from injury in time and is ruled out of the prestigious tournament, India may call up pacer Sayali Satghare from the reserve list as her replacement. This is the second injury setback for India ahead of the Women’s World Cup after Yastika Bhatia sustained an injury on her left knee during World Cup preparations in Visakhapatnam and was replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry in the 15-member squad.

However, India would not lack potency in the pace bowling attack if Arundhati Reddy is ruled out as Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Goud, along with other reserves like Sayali Satghare, can step up to lead the fast-bowling department in the World Cup.