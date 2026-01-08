Tilak Varma underwent emergency abdominal surgery after a Vijay Hazare Trophy injury. Ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand, his participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 will depend on his recovery, though he says it is on track.

Team India batter Tilak Varma provided a major health update after undergoing surgery on his abdomen on Thursday, June 8. The southpaw suffered acute testicular torsion during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Bengal at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 6, and was immediately taken to Gokul Hospital for an emergency surgery.

The reports of his surgery on the abdomen emerged on Thursday, January 8, prompting concerns over his immediate recovery timeline and availability for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026. It was reported that Tilak Varma could be sidelined from cricketing action for weeks, as his recovery from surgery is expected to rule him out of the New Zealand T20I series, with his return date to be confirmed.

Tilak Varma’s injury concerns a month before India begins its T20 World Cup title defence against the USA, has raised questions over his availability for the tournament.

‘Already on the Road to Recovery’

After the news of his emergency abdominal surgery surfaced, Tilak Varma gave a crucial update to the fans and the Indian cricket fraternity about his health. Taking to his Instagram story, the southpaw expressed his gratitude for concerns and love, adding that he has already begun his road to recovery.

The 22-year-old further added that he is expected to return to action sooner than the fans might be expecting.

“Thank you for all the overwhelming love!” Tilak Varma wrote.

“Already on the road to recovery, and I’ll be back on the field sooner than you know it.” he added.

Tilak Varma has been crucial for Team India in T20Is over the last couple of years and played an instrumental role in the Men in Blue’s title-winning campaign at the Asia Cup 2025, where he played a match-winning knock of 69 off 53 balls in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

When will Tilak Varma Return to Action?

Soon after Tilak Varma provided a health update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an official statement on his recovery, stating that the southpaw has been discharged from the hospital and will fly to Hyderabad, adding that he has been ruled out of the first three matches of the T20I series against New Zealand.

However, Tilak’s availability for the final two of the New Zealand T20I series will be based on his progress during return-to-training and skill phases.

“India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on Wednesday, 7 January. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well,” the BCCI statement reads.

“Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory.

"He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases,” the statement added.

Tilak Varma’s recovery timeline will be closely monitored by the BCCI medical team and selectors, and he is likely to undergo fitness clearance at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru before a final call is taken for his competitive return and availability for the latter part of the T20I series against New Zealand.

Will Tilak Varma Play T20 World Cup 2026?

Given the statement provided by the BCCI on Tilak Varma’s health, there is still cautious optimism over his availability for the T20 World Cup 2026, with his availability likely to depend on how quickly he regains his full fitness before the marquee event.

Tilak’s coach, Ravi Teja, stated that his protege underwent minor surgery on his abdomen and is expected to be ready in three to four days.

“It was a very minor surgery he underwent in Rajkot on Wednesday. There is nothing serious or alarming about it. He will be ready in three to four days," Teja told Cricbuzz.

Tilak Varma was one of the standout batters for Team India in T20Is last year, amassing 567 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 129.15 in 20 matches. In his T20I career, Tilak Varma has aggregated 1183 runs, including two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 49.29 in 40 matches.