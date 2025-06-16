Ahead of his final Test, Angelo Mathews voiced concern over Sri Lanka’s limited Test schedule, urging at least 10 matches a year. He highlighted young players’ passion for the format, comparing their situation to India, England, and Australia.

Ahead of his final Test match against Bangladesh starting from Tuesday, former Sri Lanka (SL) captain Angelo Mathews reflected on the lack of Test cricket for nations outside of India, England, and Australia.

Mathews, on May 23, announced that the first test match against Bangladesh in June will be his last red-ball appearance for his country. Sri Lanka will be playing just four Tests in 2025 - their lowest number of Tests in a calendar year since 2013.

"I think it's quite sad to be honest, I mean, the younger generation are urging for more Test cricket. Test cricket is obviously the pinnacle of cricket. We all should push for more Tests. These guys are so enthusiastic about Test cricket," Angelo Mathews said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka deserves equal treatment like top nations

He also said Sri Lanka should play at least 10 test matches in a year and felt SL deserved to play Test cricket, just like Australia, India, and England.

"I feel there has to be a minimum of 10 matches at least [in a year]. Teams like England, India or Australia are playing 15-plus games a year. Why can't we play? We can. If we keep pushing, I mean, we have to. We have won World Cups. We have done so much for cricket as a nation, and we deserve to play Test cricket, just like Australia, India, and England," he added.

In the upcoming World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, Australia are slated for 22 Tests, England 21, and 18 for India. Sri Lanka are set to play even fewer than they did in the previous cycle, with 12 Tests over the course of six two-Test series - joint lowest with Bangladesh.

Angelo Mathews' Test career

Mathews, who made his Test debut against Pakistan in 2009, has been a cornerstone of Sri Lankan cricket for over 15 years, excelling as both an all-rounder and a leader.

Aggregating 8,167 in 118 matches, he is only behind Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardena (11,814) for most Test runs by a Sri Lankan. He also proved handy with the ball with 33 wickets to his name.