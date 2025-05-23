Angelo Mathews’ Test retirement: Top 10 innings by Sri Lanka star

Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews is set to retire from Tests after the first match against Bangladesh in June.
Angelo Mathews is Sri Lanka’s third-leading run-getter in Tests, amassing 8167 runs, including 16 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 44 in 118 matches.
While Angelo Mathews has a good Test record, let’s take a look at top 10 innings of his illustrious red-ball career.
Angelo Mathews announced his arrival in Test arena with gritty innings of 64 off 190 balls in the second innings of the 3rd match against Pakistan in Colombo.
Angelo Mathews registered his maiden overseas Test fifty, scoring 99 in the first innings of the third Test against India at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Sri Lanka star batter registered his maiden Test century against Australia, playing innings of 105 off 269 balls in the first innings of the 3rd Test in Colombo.
One of the best Test performances by Mathews came in the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, scoring 157 off 343 Balls. In the first innings, he scored 91.
Angelo Mathews played career defining Test innings against England, scoring 160 off 249 balls, laying foundation for Sri Lanka’s 100-run win in the Leeds Test.
Angelo Mathews played innings of 111 off 268 balls in the 3rd Test against India in Delhi, ensuring that the match ended in a draw.
Mathews played a match saving innings of 120 and forged a 274-run stand for the fourth wicket with Kusal Mendis (141*) in the 2nd Test of the 2nd innings of the first Test.
Angelo Mathews registered his maiden Test double century against Zimbabwe, scoring an unbeaten 200 off 468 balls in the first innings of the first Test in Harare.
Angelo Mathews stood tall for Sri Lanka in the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh, playing innings of 199 off 397 balls in Chattogram.
Angelo Mathews played gritty innings of 115 off 235 balls in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test against New Zealand, but his effort went in vain as Sri Lanka lost by two wickets.
