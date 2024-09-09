FOOTBALL

Angelow Mathews has an estimated net worth of USD 5 million

Salary

The all-rounder earns around USD 7,500 for a Test, USD 5,500 for an ODI and USD 3,500 for every T20I. 
 

Base Fee

The Sri Lanka cricket board pays around USD 80,000 as base fee to the 37-year-old.

Kolkata Knight Riders (2009-2010)

Mathews earned approx. INR 2.86 milion during his first two seasons in the Indian Premier League. 

Pune Warriors India (2011-2013)

IPL side PWI brought the Lankan star for INR 4.3 crore in 2011 and he went on to represent them for two more seasons, earning a total of INR 14.2 crore.  

Delhi Daredevils (2015 & 2017)

Mathews joined DD for a whopping INR 7.5 crore in 2015 and in 2017, the IPL side bought him for INR 2 crore. 

