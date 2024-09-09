FOOTBALL
The all-rounder earns around USD 7,500 for a Test, USD 5,500 for an ODI and USD 3,500 for every T20I.
The Sri Lanka cricket board pays around USD 80,000 as base fee to the 37-year-old.
Mathews earned approx. INR 2.86 milion during his first two seasons in the Indian Premier League.
IPL side PWI brought the Lankan star for INR 4.3 crore in 2011 and he went on to represent them for two more seasons, earning a total of INR 14.2 crore.
Mathews joined DD for a whopping INR 7.5 crore in 2015 and in 2017, the IPL side bought him for INR 2 crore.