The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has charged two more officials in a corruption probe linked to the Bangladesh Premier League, bringing the total to nine. The charges relate to attempts to influence matches and obstruct investigations.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) Integrity Unit has charged two more Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) officials with alleged breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, taking the total number of people charged in cases linked to the league to nine since May this year, according to Cricinfo.

Chattogram Royals and Durbar Rajshahi Officials Charged

The latest individuals charged are Md Abdul Kayum Rashed, former owner of Chattogram Royals, and Md Amin Khan, a former team official of Durbar Rajshahi and Chattogram Royals. The charges follow investigations by the BCB Integrity Unit into alleged corrupt conduct connected with the 11th and 12th editions of the BPL. The allegations include attempts to improperly influence matches, failure to disclose information relating to corrupt conduct, non-cooperation with investigations and obstruction or delay of investigations. Rashed, who was the owner of Chattogram Royals in the 12th edition of the BPL, has been charged under Articles 2.1.1, 2.4.4, 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Rashed and Amin have been provisionally suspended and have 14 days from the date of receipt of the charges to file their response as part of the disciplinary process, the Cricinfo report said.

Probe Widens to Nine Individuals

Earlier this month, the Alex Marshall-led integrity unit had charged three individuals, including a BCB director, for similar offences. In May, four individuals, including cricketer Amit Majumder, were charged for corruption.

"The charges arise out of investigations conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU) in relation to alleged corrupt conduct, failures to disclose information relating to corrupt conduct, failures to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations, and obstruction or delay of investigations connected to the Bangladesh Premier League T-20 (BPL T-20), 11th and 12th Edition," the BCB said in a statement, as quoted by Cricinfo.

BCB Director, Officials Charged Earlier

Earlier this month, BCB charged three former officials with breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in connection with alleged corrupt conduct during the 12th edition of the BPL. The individuals charged are former BCB director Muhammad Mukhlesur Rahman (Shamim), former Security Liaison Officer Zakir Hossain, and former BCB councillor Rakibul Islam Sunny, according to a press release. The allegations include match-fixing-related offences, facilitating corrupt conduct, failing to report approaches, and non-cooperation with anti-corruption investigations. (ANI)