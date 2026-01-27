Former India batter Jacob Martin was arrested in Vadodara for drunk driving after crashing into three parked cars on January 26. He was intoxicated and taken into police custody.

Former India batter Jacob Martin landed in big trouble after he was arrested for drunk driving following an accident in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Tuesday, January 27.

Martin was reportedly under in an inebriated stated when he crashed his MG Hector car into three other parked cars, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Celerio, on the roadside near Puneet Nagar Society in the Akota area.

The incident took place late on the night of Tuesday, January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day. The sound of the crash was first heard by the locals near the Akota area, and immediately alerted the police, who arrested Jacob Martin. The former Indian cricketer was taken into custody after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle due to intoxication.

Details of the Vodadara Accident

According to the police officers, the incident took place at 2:30 am, which was the early hours of Tuesday morning, January 27, when Jacob Martin crashed his car into three other cars, which were parked on the roadside of the Puneet Nagar Society in the Akota area. According to the Indian Express report, police rushed to the spot after the locals immediately reported the incident, and the former Indian cricketer was arrested on the spot.

The MG Hector, which Martin was driving under the influence, caused significant damage to the three parked vehicles. The police officers, who detained the former Indian cricketer, confirmed that Martin was intoxicated condition, which led to him losing control of his vehicle.

As per the report by The Indian Express, Jacob Martin was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for his rash driving and endangering the lives of the people. However, no casualties or injuries were reported from the accident.

“He was visibly inebriated and unable to walk. He has been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving, endangering the personal safety of others, and other relevant sections. No casualties or injuries have been reported,” an officer said.

Jacob Martin is reportedly in police custody, and further investigation is underway to y to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. This was not the first time Martin was involved in a serious case. Back in 2011, the former Indian cricketer was allegedly involved in an illegal immigration racket, for which he was arrested in Delhi for helping non-cricketers to travel to cricket on the pretext of playing cricket.

Who is Jacob Martin?

Jacob Martin played for his home state team, Vadodara, Assam, and Railways in domestic cricket, and spent the majority of his career as a top-order batter, known for his aggressive strokeplay and contributions in India’s domestic tournaments, like the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jacob Martin is remembered for leading Vodadara to their major Ranji Trophy title, defeating Railways in the 2000-01 season of India’s prestigious domestic tournament. Martin has a great record in first-class cricket, amassing 9192 runs, including 23 centuries and 47 fifties, at an average of 46.65 in 138 matches.

In his List-A career, the former Vodadara captain aggregated 2948 runs, including 3 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 39.30 in 101 matches. Jacob Martin also got an opportunity to play for Team India in Test cricket.

Martin featured in 10 Tests from 1999 to 2001 and scored just 158 runs at an average of 22.57. His Test career was not particularly successful as he struggled to replicate his domestic dominance at the international level, which limited his appearances for Team India. Martin retired from his cricket career in 2009 and was appointed as the Baroda Ranji Trophy team head coach in 2016.